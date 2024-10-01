CyberShield at Global Rail in Abu Dhabi: Protecting digitally networked systems in rail transportation

Christian Schlehuber, Managing Director of CyberShield CyberShield Logo

Cyber security for rail infrastructure

With our cyber security solutions, we want to help protect these critical infrastructures from growing threats and thus make the future of mobility safer.” — Christian Schlehuber, Managing Director of CyberShield

MANNHEIM, BADEN WüRTTEMBERG, GERMANY, October 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- CyberShield, a leading provider of comprehensive cyber security solutions, will be exhibiting at the Global Rail Exhibition in Abu Dhabi from October 8th to 10th, 2024. The company will be presenting its solutions for securing rail infrastructure and digitally networked transportation systems at stand 3B54.Global Rail 2024 is one of the largest trade fairs for rail transportation technologies and innovations worldwide. CyberShield is using this international platform to demonstrate its expertise in the field of cyber security in the transportation sector and to present pioneering technologies to defend against threats to networked systems.Innovative security strategies for rail systemsWith the increasing networking of rail systems, the demands on IT security are also increasing. CyberShield offers customized solutions that are specifically tailored to the security needs of rail operators and rail transport companies. The technologies presented include advanced threat analysis, security architectures and real-time monitoring to detect and prevent attacks at an early stage.“With our cyber security solutions, we want to help protect these critical infrastructures from growing threats and thus make the future of mobility safer,” says Christian Schlehuber, Managing Director of CyberShield. “We are looking forward to talking to international experts at Global Rail and exchanging ideas about the latest developments.”The CyberShield team will be available for discussions and consultations during the three days of the trade fair. Interested parties can visit the company at stand 3B54 and find out more about its cyber security solutions.

