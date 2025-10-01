Scam Locksmith Ads Still Targeting Dublin Consumers Through Google

Fraudulent locksmith operating in Dublin Choose locksmiths licensed by the Private Security Authority (PSA)

DUBLIN, IRELAND, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dialock, a PSA-registered locksmith company based in Dublin, is warning consumers about the continued rise of fraudulent locksmith ads on Google. Despite growing awareness, many Irish residents are still being misled by fake locksmiths who demand extreme fees and deliver poor or unsafe work."People are being robbed in broad daylight under the cover of Google Ads," said a spokesperson for Dialock."We've spoken to customers who were forced to hand over €500 or more for a job that any licensed Dublin locksmith would charge under €100 for. These scammers prey on people in emergencies, when they’re most vulnerable, and it’s disgraceful."Fraudulent locksmith operations typically:- Run multiple fake Google Ads under generic names like "24/7 Locksmith Dublin."- Hide or falsify their location to appear local.- Display fake or generic reviews with no links to real Google, Trustpilot, or other verifiable accounts.- Operate without any real company behind them - no PSA registration, sometimes using completely fake names or entities - and send unqualified workers.- Pressure customers into paying cash and refuse to leave until they are paid.Dialock stresses that legitimate locksmith companies in Dublin are licensed by the Private Security Authority (PSA), which ensures professional standards and accountability. To protect themselves, consumers are advised to:- Verify PSA registration for the locksmith company.- Check reviews on trusted platforms and confirm they link to real accounts.- Request a written price estimate before work begins.- Avoid paying cash under pressure.- Inspect the company’s website and contact details before booking."This is more than just a nuisance - it's a legal blind spot," the spokesperson added. "The Garda won’t act because they see it as a civil matter. The PSA can’t act because these fake businesses don’t legally exist. Revenue can’t act either. That means nobody is protecting the public. Until this loophole is closed and Google stops these ads at the source, Irish consumers will keep getting ripped off."One Dublin resident reported being charged €450 for a simple door unlock that should have cost less than €100. "They arrived in an unmarked van, drilled the lock unnecessarily, and demanded cash before leaving," the customer explained. "I only found out afterward that they weren't even a real company."Dialock is urging Dublin residents to remain cautious, verify the legitimacy of locksmiths, and report suspicious ads directly to Google and the PSA.About DialockDialock provides professional locksmith services across Dublin and surrounding areas, including emergency lockouts, lock changes, UPVC door services, and security upgrades. The company is PSA-registered and operates 24/7 with transparent pricing and a focus on consumer trust.For more information, visit Dialock's Dublin locksmith services

