Locksmith scams across Ireland

DUBLIN, IRELAND, October 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to data from LocksmithService.ie , a licensed Dublin locksmith network, Ireland’s licensing system has improved trust in local locksmith services - but fake operators remain a growing problem. Locksmiths operating in the Republic of Ireland must hold a Private Security Authority (PSA) licence, undergo background checks, and meet training standards. Across the Irish Sea, the industry remains largely unregulated - anyone can advertise as a locksmith in the UK without formal approval.Yet despite Ireland’s licensing requirements, both countries still face the same enemy: locksmith scams.Two Systems, One ProblemIreland introduced mandatory PSA licensing to professionalize the industry and protect the public. To legally operate, locksmiths must:Pass Garda (police) vettingDemonstrate competence and trainingPay annual licensing feesDisplay their PSA number on websites, invoices, and vansThe UK, in contrast, relies on voluntary industry bodies like the Master Locksmiths Association (MLA). These organisations set high standards - training, inspections, ethics - but joining is optional. There are no government-issued licences, and no legal penalties for trading without qualifications.So Why Aren’t Scams Stopped in Ireland?If licences are mandatory in Ireland, why are customers still being charged €800 for a five-minute lock opening?According to David from Dialock LTD, the answer is simple: “Licensing was meant to protect people, but scammers found the loopholes. They use fake company details or steal the details of legitimate businesses. The system works - but only for those who follow it.”The problem isn’t the licence. It’s enforcement.Fake locksmith websites use stock photos, fabricated credentials, and non-existent business identities.These aren’t simply unlicensed workers - they’re coached to deceive, manipulate and extract as much money as possible from vulnerable customers.Ads on Google and social media aren’t checked for PSA compliance. Recent investigations, such as TheCork.ie’s report on Google’s role in promoting fake locksmiths , show how ad platforms continue to feature non-verified operators above real professionals.The UK Model: Freedom or Chaos?The UK’s unregulated approach makes it easier for genuine locksmiths to operate - no fees, no bureaucracy. But it also creates open doors for fraud. Many scammers operating in Ireland today started in the UK, building aggressive advertising systems and then expanding across borders.“People assume that if someone is number one on Google, they must be trustworthy,” says David. “But scammers know how to manipulate ads and SEO. The licence helps in Ireland, but it doesn’t stop them from buying their way to the top of search results.”Licensing Helps - But It’s Not EnoughBefore booking a locksmith, homeowners are advised to check the PSA register or use trusted local providers such as LocksmithService.ie/dublin , which lists certified locksmiths operating across Dublin 24/7.Licensing raises professional standards. It gives customers a way to verify who they’re hiring. But it isn’t a silver bullet.To truly protect consumers, industry experts suggest:Stricter enforcement of PSA numbers on digital platformsMandatory verification of locksmith ads by Google and MetaPublic awareness campaigns on how to identify a real locksmithFaster penalties and website shutdowns for fake operatorsLocked, But Still Not SafeDespite having one of the strictest legal systems for locksmiths in Europe, Ireland continues to see victims of overcharging and intimidation.As David from Dialock LTD concludes:“Licensing was a step forward - but it didn’t solve the problem. Scammers don’t care about rules. Until online platforms and regulators work together, people will still be left paying hundreds for a simple door lock.”

