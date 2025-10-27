Locked Out of Trust: Why Licensing Alone Isn’t Stopping Locksmith Scams in Ireland
Yet despite Ireland’s licensing requirements, both countries still face the same enemy: locksmith scams.
Two Systems, One Problem
Ireland introduced mandatory PSA licensing to professionalize the industry and protect the public. To legally operate, locksmiths must:
Pass Garda (police) vetting
Demonstrate competence and training
Pay annual licensing fees
Display their PSA number on websites, invoices, and vans
The UK, in contrast, relies on voluntary industry bodies like the Master Locksmiths Association (MLA). These organisations set high standards - training, inspections, ethics - but joining is optional. There are no government-issued licences, and no legal penalties for trading without qualifications.
So Why Aren’t Scams Stopped in Ireland?
If licences are mandatory in Ireland, why are customers still being charged €800 for a five-minute lock opening?
According to David from Dialock LTD, the answer is simple: “Licensing was meant to protect people, but scammers found the loopholes. They use fake company details or steal the details of legitimate businesses. The system works - but only for those who follow it.”
The problem isn’t the licence. It’s enforcement.
Fake locksmith websites use stock photos, fabricated credentials, and non-existent business identities.
These aren’t simply unlicensed workers - they’re coached to deceive, manipulate and extract as much money as possible from vulnerable customers.
Ads on Google and social media aren’t checked for PSA compliance. Recent investigations, such as TheCork.ie’s report on Google’s role in promoting fake locksmiths, show how ad platforms continue to feature non-verified operators above real professionals.
The UK Model: Freedom or Chaos?
The UK’s unregulated approach makes it easier for genuine locksmiths to operate - no fees, no bureaucracy. But it also creates open doors for fraud. Many scammers operating in Ireland today started in the UK, building aggressive advertising systems and then expanding across borders.
“People assume that if someone is number one on Google, they must be trustworthy,” says David. “But scammers know how to manipulate ads and SEO. The licence helps in Ireland, but it doesn’t stop them from buying their way to the top of search results.”
Licensing Helps - But It’s Not Enough
Before booking a locksmith, homeowners are advised to check the PSA register or use trusted local providers such as LocksmithService.ie/dublin, which lists certified locksmiths operating across Dublin 24/7.
Licensing raises professional standards. It gives customers a way to verify who they’re hiring. But it isn’t a silver bullet.
To truly protect consumers, industry experts suggest:
Stricter enforcement of PSA numbers on digital platforms
Mandatory verification of locksmith ads by Google and Meta
Public awareness campaigns on how to identify a real locksmith
Faster penalties and website shutdowns for fake operators
Locked, But Still Not Safe
Despite having one of the strictest legal systems for locksmiths in Europe, Ireland continues to see victims of overcharging and intimidation.
As David from Dialock LTD concludes:
“Licensing was a step forward - but it didn’t solve the problem. Scammers don’t care about rules. Until online platforms and regulators work together, people will still be left paying hundreds for a simple door lock.”
Dmitry Ginsburg
DIALOCK Limited
+353 1 223 8708
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
Facebook
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.