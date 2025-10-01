Saudi German Health UAE Awarded Gold Recognition for Patient Experience Excellence

How to win a Gold Award for Patient Experience?

With CXM as strategic partner, SGH UAE advanced a Patient Experience Transformation grounded in leadership, culture, and care redefined.

Patient Experience is something you become. This kind of transformation happens by intention and it takes presence, pride and people willing to shape something that outlives the moment” — Raluca Berchiu, Founder & CEO of CXM

DUBAI, إمارة دبيّ, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Saudi German Health UAE has been awarded the Gold Award for Patient Experience Excellence by the Arab Hospitals Federation, selected from 267 submissions across 10 Arab countries. This recognition celebrates SGH UAE’s deep commitment to embedding patient experience into every layer of operations from leadership to the front lines and non-patient-facing departments.

With CXM as its transformation partner, Saudi German Health UAE advanced through a multi-phase Patient Experience Elevation Program that helped shape a culture where experience is not only delivered but lived across every floor, every department, and every shift.

A Patient Experience Transformation Built From the Inside Out

CXM’s transformation philosophy centers on one foundational truth: meaningful change begins from within the organization. This belief made the partnership with Saudi German Health UAE especially impactful, as both organizations share the conviction that enhancing patient experience starts with empowering those who deliver it.

At the heart of the Patient Experience Elevation Program were more than 850 team members across clinical and non-clinical functions, whose daily actions shape how care is felt. Recognizing staff as the true heartbeat of the organization, CXM’s approach focused on aligning mindset, behavior, and operational culture to create a system where experience is not just delivered, it is lived.

Seeing the Unseen

CXM initiated the Patient Experience transformation with a comprehensive experience diagnostic, mapping the patient journey from admission to discharge through direct observation, cross-functional interviews, and immersion in day-to-day hospital’s operations.

This revealed friction points and emotional disconnects often invisible in standard reporting yet critical to trust, satisfaction, and efficiency. These insights became the strategic foundation for designing a scalable Patient Experience Program rooted in real-world behaviors, not theoretical models.

Hospital Mindset in Motion

CXM designed Phase 2 to do more than build awareness. It activated a mindset transformation across all levels of the organization. Over 850 staff members, from clinical to non-clinical functions, were engaged in a tailored hospital-wide experience immersion.

Every session was engineered to align language, tone, and presence, building internal clarity on how trust is formed, how empathy is expressed under pressure, and how experience becomes repeatable.

By scaling emotional intelligence and service intentionality across departments, Saudi German Health UAE laid the behavioral foundation for consistently human-centered care no matter the hour, the role, or the patient profile.

Behavioral Patient Experience Design Lab

CXM facilitated structured design sprints where frontline teams became architects of the new patient experience.

Hospital staff deconstructed the care journey from the patient’s perspective, identifying high-emotion moments, invisible stress points, and overlooked micro-interactions. These were then rebuilt with intention to reduce uncertainty and deepen connection at the point of care.

The result: solutions co-created by those closest to the work, ensuring ownership, continuity, and cultural traction across all departments.

Patient Experience by Design: Shaping culture into a system that endures

At Saudi German Health UAE, patient experience is no longer a service line or an isolated KPI - it is part of the hospital’s operating identity. It now guides how teams lead, how care is delivered, and how trust is built across the organization.

“What makes this work powerful is that it started from the heart of the hospital,” said Dr. Ahmed Eissa, Group CEO at Saudi German Health UAE. “It was shaped by the very people who care for patients, every role, every floor, every shift. That’s why it succeded.”

What Saudi German Health UAE has achieved is a living system for operational and human excellence. Patient experience here is treated as a dynamic capability that grows through deliberate design, continuous refinement, and the micro-decisions that shape how care is delivered, received, and remembered.

About CXM

CXM is a Dubai-based healthcare transformation partner helping providers improve revenue, elevate patient experience, and achieve operational excellence through: AI integration, 5-Star Patient Experience programs, Medical Tourism growth strategies, Operational excellence frameworks unlocking efficiency that drives EBITDA.

About Saudi German Health UAE

Saudi German Health UAE is part of one of the largest private healthcare groups in the Middle East and North Africa, with a legacy of over 35 years in delivering world-class medical care. SGH UAE provides advanced clinical services supported by state-of-the-art technology, international medical expertise, and a deeply rooted patient-first philosophy.

