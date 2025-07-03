How Saudi German Health UAE Is Building a New Standard for Patient Experience

The Journey of Patient Experience Transformation

A Patient Experience Transformation Built Into the Daily Operations, Culture, and Care Model of Saudi German Health UAE

Redesigning Patient Experience at this scale takes more than intention, it takes operational commitment.” — Raluca Berchiu, Founder & CEO, CXM

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Saudi German Health UAE, one of the region’s most prominent healthcare networks, has taken a major leap in redefining how patient experience is delivered, not as a department or campaign, but as the foundation of hospital operations. In collaboration with CXM, the healthcare transformation partner behind the initiative, the group has finalized a new phase in its long-term effort to embed hospitality-caliber care into the very core of clinical routines, team behavior, and service culture.

From Vision to Daily Practice: Transforming Hospital Operations Through Experience

What began months ago as a bold vision has now materialized into a fully operational shift, one that touches every department, every role, and every moment of care. Phase 2 of the transformation has been completed, setting the stage for continued alignment across leadership, operations, and frontline teams.

“Patient Experience is built when people don’t just follow steps, they believe in the purpose behind them. At Saudi German Health UAE, we’ve been aligning care, culture, and operations around one shared truth: experience is not an initiative, it’s how we lead, how we work, and how we serve.”

– Ahmed Eissa, Group CEO, Saudi German Health UAE

Every touchpoint, team interaction, and daily routine is being viewed through the lens of experience focusing on how care is perceived, understood, and emotionally received by patients.

This approach ensures that service delivery aligns with what patients value most: presence, clarity, and connection.

Together with CXM, more than 850 team members engaged in a structured journey shaped by reflection, co-design, and cultural alignment. Leadership remained actively involved, while frontline voices helped shape meaningful change. New ways of working emerged, grounded in empathy, guided by purpose, and embedded into the hospital’s daily rhythm.

Patient Experience by Design: Aligning Hospital’s Culture, Behaviour and Impact

As the transformation progresses, Saudi German Health UAE is preparing to enter its next chapter: co-designing the behavioral and experiential touchpoints that bring the Caring Like Family philosophy to life. This includes onboarding journeys that foster connection, peer-to-peer recognition systems that reinforce aligned behavior, and signature care moments that are consistent, personal, and emotionally resonant.

“Redesigning Patient Experience at this scale takes more than intention, it takes operational commitment. SGH UAE is one of the few healthcare providers that has embedded experience into its structure, not just its strategy.”

– Raluca Berchiu, Founder & CEO, CXM

Setting a New Standard in Patient-Centered Healthcare

Saudi German Health UAE is among the first healthcare institutions in the UAE to treat patient experience as infrastructure, on par with medical protocols and clinical performance. This transformation reflects a broader shift toward human-centered hospital operations, where personalization, empathy, and team alignment are as essential as equipment and expertise.

CXM continues to support SGH UAE in turning experience strategy into long-term operational reality.



About Saudi German Health UAE

Saudi German Health UAE is one of the region’s most prominent healthcare networks, dedicated to delivering world-class medical care with a human touch. Grounded in the philosophy of Caring Like Family, it continues to raise the bar for what excellence in healthcare truly feels like.

About CXM

CXM is a strategic transformation partner helping hospitals and healthcare systems lead in a patient-centred era. With a focus on growth, operational excellence, and experience innovation, CXM supports healthcare leaders in embedding lasting change across performance, culture, and care delivery. Through its Hospitality-Driven Patient Experience Model, CXM translates bold experience visions into operational reality guiding transformation from strategy to execution.

Elevating Patient Experience in Hospitals

