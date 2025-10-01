CBP Officers at the Calexico Cargo Facility put a halt on a smuggling attempt seizing nearly 186 pounds of cocaine

CALEXICO, Calif. – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Calexico East Port of Entry Commercial Facility intercepted a narcotics smuggling attempt on Sept. 17, 2025, discovering nearly 186 pounds of cocaine concealed within a car hauler trailer.

The incident unfolded during a routine inspection when the male driver of a tractor-trailer, pulling a car hauler, entered the facility. The driver informed a CBP officer that he was en route to Pomona, Calif., to collect vehicles for transport to Mexicali, Mexico. Based on initial observations, the officer referred the vehicle and driver for a more thorough inspection.

Upon referral, the vehicle underwent a nonintrusive inspection using X-ray technology. A CBP officer identified anomalies within the car hauler and alerted secondary officers. Leveraging advanced imaging technology, a positive K9 alert, and physical inspection techniques, officers uncovered 70 packages containing a white powdery substance concealed inside the trailer. A field test confirmed the substance was cocaine.

Following the discovery, CBP officers contacted U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations, whose Special Agents responded to the scene to continue the investigation. The case was accepted for federal prosecution, and the driver was taken into custody.

“This seizure highlights the dedication and vigilance of CBP officers in protecting our nation’s borders and preventing dangerous drugs from entering our communities,” said Calexico Port of Entry Director Roque Caza. “Our officers work tirelessly to disrupt criminal organizations and safeguard the public.”

The cocaine, along with the tractor and car hauler, was seized by CBP as evidence. The driver’s visa was canceled, and he now faces federal drug smuggling charges.

CBP remains committed to its mission of securing the nation’s borders while facilitating lawful trade and travel. The agency continues to leverage advanced technology, intelligence-driven operations, and interagency collaboration to combat transnational criminal organizations.

Follow the Director of CBP’s San Diego Field Office on social media at @DFOSanDiegoCA for breaking news, current events, human interest stories, and visual imagery.