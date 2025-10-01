CBP partners with the Alliance for Gray Market and Counterfeit Abatement to enhance intellectual property inspections at CBP ports of entry

WASHINGTON—U.S. Customs and Border Protection is pleased to announce a formal partnership with the Alliance for Gray Market and Counterfeit Abatement, under the Donations Acceptance Program . Through this partnership, AGMA will donate cutting-edge “OneDevice” smartphones to support Intellectual Property Rights inspections at ports of entry nationwide. Provided by AGMA at no cost to the government, this donation will assist CBP officers in efficiently and accurately authenticating the products of AGMA members entering the U.S.

AGMA is a nonprofit coalition of leading technology companies, distributors, and service providers, incorporated in 2001 by leading technology companies. AGMA is a unique alliance of intellectual property rights holders who recognize that IP protection is a fundamental element of innovation and economic growth.

“This partnership with AGMA exemplifies CBP’s commitment to leveraging innovative technology and collaborative efforts to protect American consumers and businesses from counterfeit goods,” said Acting Executive Assistant Commissioner, Office of Field Operations Diane J. Sabatino. “By equipping our officers with advanced tools and resources, we are enhancing our ability to ensure the authenticity of products entering the United States while safeguarding the integrity of our supply chains and protecting the innovation economy.”

In addition to the “OneDevice” smartphones, AGMA is donating data plans, licenses, training materials, and customer support. AGMA’s donation underscores its commitment to combating trade in counterfeit goods while supporting CBP’s enforcement efforts. By leveraging advanced technology and collaborative partnerships, CBP continues to strengthen its ability to safeguard the U.S. economy and public safety.

"As a coalition of the world’s leading technology companies, AGMA is committed to protecting consumers and safeguarding global commerce,” said Sally Nguyen, president of AGMA. “We are proud to partner with CBP through this program and to provide technology that supports officers in their critical mission to identify counterfeit goods before they enter the United States.”