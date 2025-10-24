Summary of Incident: Multiple illegal aliens killed during vehicle pursuit and crash following rocking of a Border Patrol vehicle

This notification is being issued to the public pursuant to the CBP policy regarding Notification and Review Procedures for Certain Deaths and Deaths in Custody and the Department of Homeland Security FY 2021 Appropriation (H. Rept. 116-458) reporting requirements related to CBP-involved deaths.

On Oct. 12, 2025, at 5:50 p.m., a Border Patrol Agent assigned to the United States Border Patrol’s El Paso Station observed a group of suspected illegal aliens entering a black Infiniti sedan near the University of Texas at El Paso. The sedan’s driver immediately sped away towards Paisano Drive. The BPA activated his vehicle’s emergency lights and notified other agents in the area via service radio.

Less than a minute later, an El Paso Station Watch Commander, monitoring the radio, ordered the BPA not to pursue the sedan but to attempt to obtain the vehicle license plate information. During this time, the BPA reported, via service radio, that smugglers had thrown a rock at his windshield.

At 5:51 p.m., another BPA and a Texas Department of Public Safety (TXPDS) Trooper who were parked in the immediate vicinity, with their emergency lights activated, observed the driver of the sedan had executed a U-turn on Paisano Drive. The BPA, followed by TXDPS, initiated a pursuit of the sedan but reported they lost sight of the vehicle. Moments later, they observed the sedan struck a light pole and subsequently crashed. The impact caused the sedan to roll over and land on its roof. BPAs and TXDPS discovered several injured individuals because of the crash, including two unresponsive individuals. A total of seven individuals were in the vehicle at the time of the crash, six illegal aliens and one male U.S. Citizen driver.

At 5:52 p.m., BPAs requested emergency medical services. The El Paso Fire Department EMS arrived approximately nine minutes later and assumed primary medical care. The El Paso Police Department (EPPD) arrived on scene at 6:05 p.m. and took primary responsibility for the scene.

On Oct. 13, 2025, at 1:02 a.m., El Paso County Medical Examiner’s Office personnel declared a man, found outside the sedan, and later identified as a citizen of Guatemala, deceased.

At 1:41 a.m., medical examiner personnel also declared a second adult man, located inside the sedan, and later identified as a citizen of Mexico deceased.

Medical examiner personnel advised that autopsies would be conducted on both decedents and would provide CBP Office of Professional Responsibility with the results as soon as they became available.

The EPPD is investigating this incident, and CBP OPR is reviewing it. The Department of Homeland Security Office of Inspector General was notified.