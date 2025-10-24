Summary of Incident: Woman dies from pre-existing cancer after illegally crossing the Rio Grande River

This notification is being issued to the public pursuant to the CBP policy regarding Notification and Review Procedures for Certain Deaths and Deaths in Custody and the Department of Homeland Security FY 2021 Appropriation (H. Rept. 116-458) reporting requirements related to CBP-involved deaths.

On Sept. 23, 2025, at 11:40 p.m., Border Patrol Agents responded to a report of a group of illegal aliens crossing the Rio Grande in a raft, south of Water Street in Roma, TX. At 11:48 p.m., BPAs from the Rio Grande Station arrived in the area, apprehended a woman, later identified as a citizen of Mexico, while two other illegal aliens returned to Mexico.

Shortly after her apprehension, the woman advised BPAs that she was having difficulty breathing and a BPA Emergency Medical Technician determined the woman needed to be taken to the hospital. At 11:55 p.m., BPAs transported her to Starr County Memorial Hospital (SCMH) in Rio Grande City, TX, and BPAs established hospital watch.

Hospital medical personnel diagnosed the woman with a serious medical condition and isolated her from other patients while BPAs maintained hospital watch. On Sept. 24, 2025, at 4:40 a.m., medical personnel advised BPAs that the woman needed advanced medical care, and that she would be transported to another hospital. At 6:30 a.m., Emergency Medical Services from the Starr County Memorial Hospital transported her to Doctors Hospital at Renaissance in Edinburg, TX, as BPAs continued hospital watch.

The woman remained as a patient at Doctors Hospital for seven days and underwent several tests and treatments. On Oct. 2, 2025, hospital medical personnel advised BPAs that she was having major medical complications. The woman was intubated and sedated and was placed under close observation in the Intensive Care Unit.

On Oct. 4, 2025, the woman succumbed to her medical condition and was declared deceased at 8:45 a.m. The attending physician advised BPAs conducting hospital watch that the cause of death was Adenocarcinoma.

The woman was transported to Flores Funeral Home in Mission, TX and CBP’s Office of Professional Responsibility was advised no autopsy would be performed.

CBP OPR is reviewing this incident and notified the Department of Homeland Security Office of Inspector General.