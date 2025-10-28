The Canopy NYC Names Arsahd as Its Official Diaper Partner

Arsahd, the Official Baby Diaper offered at The Canopy NYC in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. Two siblings comfortably wearing Arsahd diapers. Baby Wearing Ultra Soft & Absorbent Arsahd Diaper

The Canopy NYC introduce Arsahd's premium, chemical-free baby diapers that keep babies dry up to 12 hours—safe, gentle, and trusted by parents everywhere.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- At Arsahd, we’re proud to announce our new partnership with The Canopy NYC , where Arsahd has been named the official diaper provider. This collaboration reflects our shared belief that supporting parents starts with reliable, thoughtful care for their little ones.As a brand founded by Kerry Meikle — a mom of five — Arsahd understands the daily realities of parenting. Our mission has always been simple: to make life easier for families. Every Arsahd baby diaper is chemical-free, super absorbent for up to 12 hours, and designed to prevent leaks and rashes, giving parents one less thing to worry about during busy days and sleepless nights.“As a mom of five, I understand firsthand how important it is for parents to have products they can rely on,” said Kerry Meikle, Founder of Arsahd Baby Diapers. “Our goal has always been to make parenting less overwhelming by providing diapers parents can truly depend on. Partnering with The Canopy NYC allows us to bring that reliability directly into a community dedicated to supporting parents and children.”The Canopy NYC, founded by Rachel Beider, is a trusted wellness and parenting hub for families.“We are so grateful for our new partnership with Arsahd Diapers ,” said Rachel Beider, Founder of The Canopy NYC. “Their thoughtful approach to sustainability and care for families aligns beautifully with Canopy’s mission of supporting parents and little ones. Together, we’re creating a space where parents feel supported and babies are nurtured.”Through this partnership, Arsahd Diapers will provide families at The Canopy NYC with access to our premium, dependable diapers — designed to bring comfort to babies and peace of mind to parents. Together, we’re helping families navigate the early years with less stress and more confidence.About Arsahd DiapersAt Arsahd, we believe that diapering isn’t just about keeping babies dry — it’s about giving parents confidence, peace of mind, and a moment to breathe. Founded by Kerry Meikle, a mom of five, Arsahd was born from a simple but powerful realization: parents deserve products that truly work, without compromise.Every Arsahd baby diaper is designed with families in mind — chemical-free, high quality, and super absorbent for up to 12 hours of protection. We know how unpredictable days (and nights) with little ones can be, so we’ve created diapers that prevent leaks and rashes, allowing parents to focus less on worry and more on connection.Our mission goes beyond performance — it’s about making everyday life easier for parents and more comfortable for babies. We understand the exhaustion, the small victories, and the moments when something as simple as a reliable diaper can change the rhythm of a day. That’s what drives us: creating dependable care that supports families in the ways that truly matter.Arsahd Diapers combines thoughtful design, safe materials, and the lived experience of parenthood to deliver more than just protection — we deliver reassurance. Because when parents feel supported, they can show up for their children with greater ease and joy.Arsahd Baby Diapers: made for comfort, built for trust, inspired by real parenting.About The Canopy NYCThe Canopy NYC is a parent-focused community and wellness space dedicated to supporting families through education, resources, and connection. Founded by Rachel Beider, The Canopy offers a nurturing environment where parents and children alike can thrive.

