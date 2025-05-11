Arsahd Baby Diapers Enters $80B Diaper Market with Luxury, Performance and Transparency

Founder Kerry Meikle sharing how her children inspired Arsahd Baby Diapers on NBC. Her firstborn experienced severe diaper rashes that started her journey to creating a diaper that was free from chemicals and had rapid absorption, which prevents diaper rashes and leaks. Arsahd Diapers are designed with ultra soft & superior materials, are chemical free and ultra absorbent. They have a high back elasticized waistband to offer blow out protection. Arsahd Baby diaper packs (Sizes 1-5) are thoughtfully designed with a convenient carry handle and the outer packaging is made using over 70% renewable and sustainable materials.

Arsahd Baby launches dermatologist-approved, eco-conscious diapers designed for sensitive skin, all-day dryness, and peace of mind.

WESTON, FL, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Parents today face an overwhelming number of choices when it comes to baby care—but one new brand is cutting through the noise with a refreshingly simple promise: luxury baby diapers that are safe, chemical-free, and built to perform . Introducing Arsahd Baby Diapers , a modern solution for parents seeking high-quality, eco-conscious care for their little ones.Founded by Kerry Meikle , a mother of five, Arsahd Baby was born out of a deeply personal mission. “As a mom, I was constantly frustrated with diaper rashes, leaks, and unclear ingredient labels,” Meikle says. “Our babies wear diapers 24/7 during their most delicate years. I wanted a diaper I could trust completely—one that didn’t force me to choose between comfort, safety, and effectiveness.”That vision became Arsahd Baby: a luxury, dermatologist-approved diaper brand offering 12-hour dryness, ultra-soft materials, and zero harmful chemicals.Chemical-Free Diapers Designed for Comfort and ConfidenceEvery Arsahd Baby Diaper is thoughtfully engineered using FSC-certified wood pulp sourced sustainably from the United States. The result is a high-performance core that keeps babies dry for hours, reducing the risk of diaper rash and skin irritation—a top concern for parents of children with sensitive skin.What sets Arsahd apart is what’s not in the diaper. These diapers are:Chlorine-freeFragrance-freeFree from parabens, phthalates, and other harsh chemicalsLatex-freeThe brand’s chemical-free construction was awarded an “Excellent” rating by the Dermatest Institute in Germany, one of the leading dermatological research organizations in Europe. This independent validation reinforces what Arsahd customers are already discovering—a diaper that’s gentle, effective, and trusted by experts.Built for the Realities of ParentingArsahd Baby Diapers aren’t just safe—they’re smart. In absorption tests, the product outperformed over 30 leading diaper brands, delivering long-lasting dryness and leak protection that gives both babies and parents better sleep.The diapers’ ultra-soft outer and inner layers offer comfort comparable to luxury fabrics, while advanced leak barriers and a snug yet flexible fit ensure reliable protection through naps, play, and nighttime.“Parents shouldn't have to compromise between a clean product and one that actually works,” Meikle notes. “Arsahd Baby is about offering both.”Eco-Friendly, Parent-Led, and TransparentBeyond performance, Arsahd Baby is also deeply committed to sustainability. Over 70% of its packaging is made from renewable and recyclable materials, reflecting the brand’s broader commitment to responsible sourcing and ethical manufacturing.And unlike many mainstream diaper brands, Arsahd takes a transparent approach to its ingredients and processes. The brand actively educates parents about what goes into its products and encourages families to ask tough questions about material safety.“In a largely unregulated industry, parents are often left in the dark,” says Meikle. “We’re changing that by being clear, honest, and open. You deserve to know what’s touching your baby’s skin.”A Brand Built by Parents, for ParentsSince its launch in September 2023, Arsahd Baby has gained momentum through word-of-mouth and a growing online community of informed, health-conscious parents. With a direct-to-consumer model, the company offers convenient options such as trial packs, monthly subscription bundles and value sets, all available on its official website www.arsahdbaby.com More Than a Diaper: A Movement Toward Better Baby CareArsahd Baby is not just launching a product—it’s inviting families to join a growing movement centered around clean living, conscious choices, and parent empowerment. In a market often dominated by large corporations, Arsahd is a small, parent-led brand making a big impact.With a focus on education, community, and uncompromising standards, Arsahd Baby is redefining what families can expect from an everyday essential.“We want parents to feel confident about what they’re putting on their babies,” says Meikle. “Because when you're not constantly worrying about leaks or skin reactions, you get to enjoy what really matters—being present with your child.”About Arsahd BabyArsahd Baby is a luxury baby care brand focused on providing high-performance, chemical-free diapers for modern families. Founded by a mother of five, the brand is dedicated to safety, transparency, and sustainability, offering premium diapers that combine 12-hour protection, dermatologist-tested materials, and eco-conscious packaging.

Arsahd Baby Founder, Kerry Meikle wears Couture Diaper Gown designed by Celebrity Photographer Janessa Taber to raise awareness about chemicals in baby diapers.

