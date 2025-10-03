Quantum-Safe Identity Federation Market is Forecasted to Reach a Value of US $3.6 Billion by 2029

Quantum-Safe Identity Federation Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Quantum-Safe Identity Federation Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Quantum-Safe Identity Federation Market Through 2025?

In recent times, the market for quantum-safe identity federation has seen substantial growth. Its size is projected to increase from $0.86 billion in 2024 to $1.15 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 33.3%. This surge during the historic period can be credited to growing fears over cybersecurity violations, an uptick in the implementation of cloud-based identity services, heightened reliance on digital authentication methods, expanding compliance regulations, and the escalating threat posed by classical cryptographic weak points.

The market size for quantum-safe identity federation is predicted to witness a significant surge in the coming years, expected to reach a market valuation of $3.60 billion by 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 33.0%. The substantial growth expected during the forecast period can be linked to several factors including the increasing need to be ready for potential threats from quantum computing, government regulations advocating for quantum readiness, increase in investments toward quantum-resistant infrastructure, rising synergies among identity and cryptography vendors, and expanding demand for secure identity federation across borders. The forecast period will also witness key industry trends such as the embrace of post-quantum cryptography standards, the creation of hybrid cryptographic frameworks, the production of quantum-resistant authentication protocols, advancements in key management systems, and the fusion of zero-trust architecture with quantum security.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Quantum-Safe Identity Federation Market?

The escalation in the intricacy and regularity of cyber threats is anticipated to spur the expansion of the quantum-safe identity federation market in the future. Cyber threats, destructive activities targeted at computers, networks, or digital data seeking to compromise, disrupt, or annihilate data and systems, are on the rise. This increase in cyber threats is fueled by the expanding number of devices connected to the internet, which deliver more access points for attackers, making the attacks more common and difficult to prevent. Quantum-safe identity federation counters these cyber threats by utilizing quantum-resistant cryptography to safeguard identity verification and data transactions, ensuring authentication and authorization are shielded against present and future quantum-based attacks. For example, in November 2022, the Australian Cyber Security Centre, a government agency in Australia, noted over 76,000 cybercrime reports, reflecting a nearly 13% increase from the last financial year. The figures break down to one report every 7 minutes, an increase from one every 8 minutes the previous year. Thus, the growth of the quantum-safe identity federation market is being driven by the ascending intricacy and regularity of cyber threats.

Which Players Dominate The Quantum-Safe Identity Federation Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Quantum-Safe Identity Federation Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Microsoft Corporation

• Amazon Web Services Inc.

• International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)

• Thales Group

• Okta Inc.

• Cloudflare Inc.

• Entrust Corporation

• DigiCert Inc.

• SEALSQ Corp

• SSH Communications Security Corporation

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Quantum-Safe Identity Federation Market?

Firms that have a significant presence in the quantum-safe identity federation market are channeling their efforts towards the development of revolutionary technologies like post-quantum safe tool suites, with the aim of bolstering secure identity supervision, data exchange, and proof of identity in federated networks. Post-quantum safe tool suites comprise both software and cryptographic solutions designed to shield digital systems from quantum computing-related threats, offering secure data encryption, proof of identity, and data integrity by utilizing quantum-proof algorithms. For instance, in May 2023, International Business Machines Corporation, a technology and consultation firm based in the United States, launched its state-of-the-art Quantum Safe technology. With this technology, a range of tools and functionalities are offered to assist government and business entities in securing their most valuable data against the potential threats that could be introduced by quantum computers and their ability to crack current encryption methods. The package of solutions offered by IBM Quantum Safe includes tools for identifying cryptographic assets, evaluating potential weak spots, and developing strategies for remediation, hence successfully assisting organizations in transiting towards a quantum-safe future in the post-quantum timeframe with inbuilt automation and crypto-agility. In resonance with the latest quantum-safe prerequisites established by the U.S. federal agencies, this initiative also aims at preparing organizations to adapt to the forthcoming cryptographic standards through IBM Quantum Safe Roadmap.

Global Quantum-Safe Identity Federation Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The quantum-safe identity federation market covered in this report is segmented

1) By Component: Solutions, Services

2) By Deployment Mode: On-Premises, Cloud

3) By Organization Size: Large Enterprises, Small And Medium Enterprises

4) By Application: Banking And Financial Services, Government, Healthcare, Information Technology And Telecommunications, Retail, Other Applications

5) By End-User: Public Sector, Private Sector

Subsegments:

1) By Solutions: Hardware, Software, Sensors, Network Infrastructure

2) By Services: Consulting And Advisory, Implementation And Deployment, Maintenance And Support, Training And Managed Services

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Quantum-Safe Identity Federation Market?

In the 2025 Quantum-Safe Identity Federation Global Market Report, North America led as the biggest market in 2024. However, the most exponential growth is predicted to occur in the Asia-Pacific region. The report encompasses the following regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

