Kevin I. Returns with First New Music in 40 Years — My Continuum
Cool Sound Records Japan announces the release of My Continuum, the first new music from acclaimed Hawaiʻi-born singer-songwriter Kevin I. available October 14
Kevin I., who stepped away from the music industry in 1987, calls the project a closing chapter and a message of gratitude.“This project honors my singing career and the many people who supported me,” Kevin said. “Most of all, it’s for the fans I never truly said goodbye to.”
Born in Honolulu, Kevin trained in Japan in the early 1970s before returning to Hawaiʻi, where he built a strong reputation as a recording and performing artist. He released three albums, co-hosted KHNL’s Good Morning Paradise, and performed with Carole Kai in Hawaiʻi, Guam, and California. His accolades include three Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award nominations, a Nā Hōkū for Best Engineered Album, top prizes at the Hawaiʻi Music Festival, and a featured performance at the 1983 Tokyo Music Festival.
Kevin later pursued a distinguished corporate career before retiring in 2023. My Continuum marks his long-awaited musical return and final farewell to fans.
Release Date: October 14, 2025 | Label: Cool Sound Records Japan.
Learn more at https://www.kevin-i.com.
Follow Kevin I. on social media:
Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/kevinislandboymusic/
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/kevinislandboymusic
