Kevin I. Returns with First New Music in 40 Years — My Continuum

Cool Sound Records Japan announces the release of My Continuum, the first new music from acclaimed Hawaiʻi-born singer-songwriter Kevin I. available October 14

This project honors my singing career and the many people who supported me. Most of all, it’s for the fans I never truly said goodbye to.” — Kevin I.

HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cool Sound Records Japan today announced the release of My Continuum , the first new music in nearly four decades from acclaimed Hawaiʻi-born singer-songwriter Kevin I. The EP will be available worldwide on all major streaming platforms beginning October 14, 2025.Kevin I., who stepped away from the music industry in 1987, calls the project a closing chapter and a message of gratitude.“This project honors my singing career and the many people who supported me,” Kevin said. “Most of all, it’s for the fans I never truly said goodbye to.”Born in Honolulu, Kevin trained in Japan in the early 1970s before returning to Hawaiʻi, where he built a strong reputation as a recording and performing artist. He released three albums, co-hosted KHNL’s Good Morning Paradise, and performed with Carole Kai in Hawaiʻi, Guam, and California. His accolades include three Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award nominations, a Nā Hōkū for Best Engineered Album, top prizes at the Hawaiʻi Music Festival, and a featured performance at the 1983 Tokyo Music Festival.Kevin later pursued a distinguished corporate career before retiring in 2023. My Continuum marks his long-awaited musical return and final farewell to fans.Release Date: October 14, 2025 | Label: Cool Sound Records Japan.Learn more at https://www.kevin-i.com Follow Kevin I. on social media:Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/kevinislandboymusic/ Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/kevinislandboymusic

