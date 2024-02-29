eWorld Enterprise Solutions, Inc. Marks 25-Years of Excellence in Providing IT Services
HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES, February 29, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This month, eWorld Enterprise Solutions, Inc. (eWorldES) proudly celebrates its 25th anniversary, commemorating a quarter-century of innovation, growth, and service excellence. Since its inception in 1999, eWorldES has been at the forefront of delivering cutting-edge IT solutions to public sector organizations across the United States.
eWorldES has grown exponentially from its humble beginnings with a small team of programmers dedicated to addressing the Year 2000 Bug for government systems in Hawai‘i. Now boasting a global team of over 400 technology experts, eWorldES remains committed to its mission of solving client challenges with integrity and expertise.
Reflecting on this milestone, Pankaj Bhanot, CEO of eWorldES, remarked, "Having been both a client and now the CEO, I have witnessed the remarkable evolution of eWorldES, from mainframe technology to advanced Artificial Intelligence systems. Our unwavering focus on mission-driven values and the dedication of our talented professionals have been instrumental in our success. As we celebrate 25 years, I am filled with excitement for the future and the opportunities that lie ahead for our clients, our company, and the IT industry."
Throughout its journey, eWorldES has undertaken on several impactful projects including:
• COVID-19 Response: eWorldES played a crucial role during the COVID-19 pandemic by assisting over 1 million traveler inquiries through the Safe Travels system, ensuring the continuity of tourism operations and safety measures in Hawai‘i.
• Childcare Online Applications: In January, eWorldES developed online childcare applications, expanding access to essential services for families statewide in the islands.
• Wildfire Relief: In August 2023, eWorldES swiftly deployed a cloud-based AI phone system to aid victims of the Maui wildfires in accessing vital monetary, health and unemployment benefits.
Under the eWorldES’ Executive Team, the company has experienced incredible growth, achieving triple-digit expansion. This success is attributed to a culture of teamwork, collaboration, diversity, equity, and inclusion, which remain central to the company's ethos.
As eWorldES looks forward to the next 25 years, it reaffirms its commitment to delivering innovative solutions that drive positive change for clients and communities alike.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Coreen Lee, Director of Culture and Change Management
coreenlee@eworldes.com
About eWorld Enterprise Solutions, Inc.:
eWorld Enterprise Solutions, Inc. (eWorldES) is a leading provider of IT services for public sector organizations in the United States. With headquarters in Honolulu, Hawai‘i and additional offices in Cary, North Carolina, eWorldES has established itself as a trusted partner in delivering mission-critical solutions. With a focus on excellence, integrity, and innovation, eWorldES continues to set the standard for IT consulting services. Learn more at eworldes.com
Coreen Lee
eWorldES has grown exponentially from its humble beginnings with a small team of programmers dedicated to addressing the Year 2000 Bug for government systems in Hawai‘i. Now boasting a global team of over 400 technology experts, eWorldES remains committed to its mission of solving client challenges with integrity and expertise.
Reflecting on this milestone, Pankaj Bhanot, CEO of eWorldES, remarked, "Having been both a client and now the CEO, I have witnessed the remarkable evolution of eWorldES, from mainframe technology to advanced Artificial Intelligence systems. Our unwavering focus on mission-driven values and the dedication of our talented professionals have been instrumental in our success. As we celebrate 25 years, I am filled with excitement for the future and the opportunities that lie ahead for our clients, our company, and the IT industry."
Throughout its journey, eWorldES has undertaken on several impactful projects including:
• COVID-19 Response: eWorldES played a crucial role during the COVID-19 pandemic by assisting over 1 million traveler inquiries through the Safe Travels system, ensuring the continuity of tourism operations and safety measures in Hawai‘i.
• Childcare Online Applications: In January, eWorldES developed online childcare applications, expanding access to essential services for families statewide in the islands.
• Wildfire Relief: In August 2023, eWorldES swiftly deployed a cloud-based AI phone system to aid victims of the Maui wildfires in accessing vital monetary, health and unemployment benefits.
Under the eWorldES’ Executive Team, the company has experienced incredible growth, achieving triple-digit expansion. This success is attributed to a culture of teamwork, collaboration, diversity, equity, and inclusion, which remain central to the company's ethos.
As eWorldES looks forward to the next 25 years, it reaffirms its commitment to delivering innovative solutions that drive positive change for clients and communities alike.
For media inquiries, please contact:
Coreen Lee, Director of Culture and Change Management
coreenlee@eworldes.com
About eWorld Enterprise Solutions, Inc.:
eWorld Enterprise Solutions, Inc. (eWorldES) is a leading provider of IT services for public sector organizations in the United States. With headquarters in Honolulu, Hawai‘i and additional offices in Cary, North Carolina, eWorldES has established itself as a trusted partner in delivering mission-critical solutions. With a focus on excellence, integrity, and innovation, eWorldES continues to set the standard for IT consulting services. Learn more at eworldes.com
Coreen Lee
eWorld Enterprise Solutions, Inc.
+1 808-225-4612
email us here