Four Criminal Illegal Aliens Arrested After Conducting Laser Strikes on Helicopters in Portland



Two of the criminal illegal alien suspects have prior arrests, including possession of methamphetamine

WASHINGTON — Today, in Portland, Oregon, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced the arrests of four criminal illegal aliens who conducted laser strikes on a U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) helicopter in an attempt to temporarily blind the pilot’s ability to see. This was incredibly dangerous for the aircraft personnel and for the public’s safety.

Aiming a laser pointer at an aircraft is a federal crime, and during the investigation, it was determined the laser came from a nearby residence. A search warrant conducted by Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), found four criminal illegal aliens occupying the residence where the laser originated.

“These four illegal aliens endangered the lives of our CBP personnel, the safety of every other aircraft in flight during the time AND put everyone on the ground in immediate danger. DHS law enforcement is facing a 1,000% increase in attacks against them,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “This strike happened just days after the terrorist attack on an ICE facility in Dallas and as rioters were arrested with guns outside a Broadview, Illinois, ICE facility with weapons. Secretary Noem has been clear: if you lay a hand on law enforcement you will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

The following criminal illegal aliens were taken into custody:

Diogenes Albores-Suchiapa, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, previously arrested for unlawful possession of methamphetamine and criminal trespass in the 2nd degree in Gresham, Oregon. He was also previously arrested by CBP three times for immigration violations.

Andres Brian Lopez-Labra, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, previously arrested by CBP for unlawful entry and recently arrested by Oregon State Police for DUI.

Benito Zamora-Alvarez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, who claims to have been in the United States illegally since October 1994.