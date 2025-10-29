Despite Democrats’ Government Shutdown, ICE Arrests the Worst of the Worst Criminal Illegal Aliens Including Pedophiles, Abusers, and Drug Traffickers

ICE continues its mission of making America safe again despite the Democrats’ government shutdown

WASHINGTON — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) today announced the arrest of worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens from across the country including pedophiles, abusers, and drug traffickers.

“The Democrats’ government shutdown will not stop DHS law enforcement from arresting and removing the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens from American communities. Just yesterday, ICE arrested pedophiles, abusers, violent assailants and drug traffickers from America’s streets” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Nothing will slow us down from making America safe again—not even a government shutdown.”

Yesterday’s arrests include:

Elroy Smith, a criminal illegal alien from Jamaica and convicted for unlawful contact with a minor – sexual offenses, and indecent assault - person less than 13 years of age in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Joel Ocampo-Martinez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for attempted forcible sexual abuse in Vernal, Utah.

Luis Mario Martinez-Gonzalez, criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for assault on a public servant in El Paso County, Texas.

Osiris Alexander Rodriguez-Guzman, a criminal illegal alien from Dominican Republic, convicted for trafficking a controlled substance (Fentanyl) 200 grams or more in Essex Superior Court, Massachusetts.