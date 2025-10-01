Westminster Barracks / 2nd degree aggravated domestic assault and criminal threatening
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B1007503
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Acevedo
STATION: Westminster - BCI B EAST
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 09/25/25 - approximately 1509 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Goat Hill, Westminster, VT
VIOLATION: 2nd Degree aggravated domestic assault and criminal threatening
ACCUSED: Owen Denyou
AGE: 22
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Westminster, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 09/25/25, the Department for Children and Families contacted the Vermont State Police in regard to a joint investigation for a family on Goat Hill, in the Town of Westminster, Windham County, VT. The investigation led to the arrest of Owen Denyou, 22, for 2nd degree aggravated domestic assault and criminal threatening. Denyou was arrested and transported to the Westminster Barracks for processing on 09/30/25.
Denyou was issued conditions of release, and a flash cite to appear in front of Vermont Superior Court - Windham Criminal Division on 10/01/2025 at 12:30 PM.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/01/2025 - 12:30 PM
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: $10,000
MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.