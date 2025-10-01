Submit Release
Westminster Barracks / 2nd degree aggravated domestic assault and criminal threatening

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25B1007503

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Acevedo                         

STATION: Westminster - BCI B EAST                     

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 09/25/25 - approximately 1509 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Goat Hill, Westminster, VT

VIOLATION: 2nd Degree aggravated domestic assault and criminal threatening

 

ACCUSED: Owen Denyou                                              

AGE: 22

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Westminster, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 09/25/25, the Department for Children and Families contacted the Vermont State Police in regard to a joint investigation for a family on Goat Hill, in the Town of Westminster, Windham County, VT. The investigation led to the arrest of Owen Denyou, 22, for 2nd degree aggravated domestic assault and criminal threatening. Denyou was arrested and transported to the Westminster Barracks for processing on 09/30/25.

 

Denyou was issued conditions of release, and a flash cite to appear in front of Vermont Superior Court - Windham Criminal Division on 10/01/2025 at 12:30 PM.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/01/2025 - 12:30 PM           

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility     

BAIL: $10,000

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE

 

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

