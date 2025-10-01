Aternium Announces $1M Investment from State of Delaware

(l to r) Dora Cheatham and Andrew Cottone of Aternium; CJ Bell of DE Division of Small Business; DE Lt. Governor Kyle Evans Gay; Jaimie Watts of DE Division of Small Business; Lovely Lacey of DE Division of Small Business

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aternium marked its two-year anniversary with a special event highlighted by an announcement that the State of Delaware is investing $1 million in the innovative company. This funding will be used to propel Aternium to its next phase of engineering on its way to producing industrial clean hydrogen.

On Thursday, September 25, more than 100 community leaders gathered at CSC Station in Wilmington to celebrate as Lt. Governor Kyle Evans Gay and Delaware Division of Small Business (DSB) Director CJ Bell presented a ceremonial check to Aternium’s founder, Dr. Andrew Cottone.

The State of Delaware’s $1 million investment in Aternium comes from the Delaware Accelerator & Seed Capital Program (DASCP), one of four programs awarded under the State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI) federal program from the U.S. Treasury Department. The Division of Small Business is administering Delaware’s $60.9 million SSBCI award aimed at providing access to capital for start-up and early-stage businesses.

“Aternium’s work represents the kind of forward-thinking innovation that will shape a healthier and more sustainable future for all of us,” said Governor Matt Meyer. “By investing in clean hydrogen, we’re not only supporting a Delaware company with incredible potential, but we’re also taking real steps to reduce carbon emissions and protect the environment for generations to come.”

“We are continuing to make significant investments in high-impact, high-growth companies to position Delaware as the Mid-Atlantic hub for innovation,” said DSB Director CJ Bell. “Supporting companies like Aternium is good for our state’s economy and our environment.”

“We are grateful to the State of Delaware for this critical funding, which underscores the state’s commitment to innovation and clean energy,” said Andrew Cottone, founder of Aternium. “This support accelerates our efforts to sustainably scale clean hydrogen production, strengthen our partnerships, and bring lasting economic and environmental benefits to Delaware.”

The event brought together strategic partners, stakeholders, elected officials and members of the media to commemorate Aternium’s progress and reaffirm its mission to make industrial clean hydrogen safe, reliable, and affordable across Delaware and the Mid-Atlantic region. Since its founding in 2023, the company has forged strategic partnerships to lay the groundwork for a network of high-efficiency clean hydrogen production facilities, providing a clean alternative to fossil fuels. Aternium’s facilities will seamlessly integrate cutting-edge artificial intelligence/machine learning control systems with chemical manufacturing expertise to enhance safety, significantly reduce carbon emissions, and drive toward a sustainable future.

Aternium is building a network of safe and highly efficient hydrogen production facilities to provide a clean alternative to fossil fuels for industrial decarbonization. Our hydrogen will be produced exclusively with renewable electricity. We combine deep scientific expertise in chemical manufacturing with advanced digital technology to make industrial clean hydrogen a reliable and cost-effective energy solution for today

