First State Hydrogen Contracts with Siemens Energy in First Step Towards Building Green Hydrogen Production Facility

Siemens Energy will be preparing ESD study to optimize size, selection and operation of green hydrogen facility in the Mid-Atlantic Region

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- First State Hydrogen, Inc. announced today that it has contracted with Siemens Energy, Inc. to provide an Energy System Design (ESD) study to support First State Hydrogen in the development of a green hydrogen production facility in the Mid-Atlantic region. This collaboration signifies a significant step forward in developing clean hydrogen infrastructure in the United States.

First State Hydrogen is part of the Mid-Atlantic Clean Hydrogen Hub (MACH2) which aims to establish world-class infrastructure for large-scale green hydrogen production, transportation, and storage. Siemens Energy's expertise in hydrogen production, safety, renewables, compression, transmission, and energy generation will be invaluable in designing an efficient and sustainable energy system for First State Hydrogen while supporting the broader hydrogen hub.

The Siemens Energy ESD study will help First State Hydrogen to optimize the size, selection, and operation of their hydrogen facility to minimize the cost of green hydrogen and maximize efficiency in operations. The study will cover much of First State Hydrogen’s green hydrogen production process, including:

• Identifying the optimal combination of renewable energy assets for powering the hydrogen production plant.

• Optimizing the operational profile of each technology to minimize costs optimize the best operational point and other financial opportunities.

• Evaluating hydrogen production, environmental emissions, water consumption, costs, and other key performance indicators.

“Siemens Energy's proven track record in hydrogen and their breadth of technologies makes them the ideal partner for this project," said Dora Cheatham, VP, Sales & Commercialization of First State Hydrogen. "Their expertise will be instrumental in helping us develop a comprehensive green hydrogen production design that also meets our key principles of quality and safety – for our employees, our consumers and our community.”

The successful development of the First State Hydrogen production site – along with several other projects that comprise the MACH2 Hub – is expected to contribute to the decarbonization of the U.S. economy and to create new jobs in the clean energy sector. Siemens Energy and First State Hydrogen are committed to working together to make this project a reality.

About First State Hydrogen

First State Hydrogen is a Delaware-based company developing large-scale green hydrogen production, and storage facilities. The company is committed to responsibly advancing the clean hydrogen economy and creating a more sustainable future.