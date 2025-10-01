The Society for Ecological Restoration Launches REVIVE A Global Initiative to Accelerate & Scale Ecological Restoration

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, at its 11th World Conference, SER2025 , the Society for Ecological Restoration (SER) announces the official launch of REVIVE , a new global initiative designed to support the acceleration, expansion, and scaling of high-quality, high-impact ecological restoration. Ecological restoration is an effective and cost-efficient tool to help address the escalating and related crises of climate change, biodiversity loss, and terrestrial and aquatic degradation.REVIVE is a six-point strategy to vastly increase capacity for restoration by equipping practitioners, investors, and policymakers with the knowledge, resources, and tools to implement effective restoration at scale, especially through the recognition, adoption, and use of standards-based restoration.REVIVE comprises six interconnected components:1. Restore: Create an accelerator to support 100 exemplary projects (Exemplars) across scales and settings, providing replicable blueprints for implementation of standards-based restoration.2. Empower: Bolster a global network of restoration professionals through training and certification.3. Validate: Quantify the additive benefits of ER while implementing gold-standard project certification.4. Innovate: Foster innovative, integrated, and evidence-based ecological restoration practices for scale.5. Value: Catalyze investable, verifiable restoration through leadership, credible Monitoring, Reporting, and Verification (MRV), and inclusive finance.6. Enable: Accelerate policy development to drive adoption of ER by regulators and funders.“The time for small steps is over. REVIVE is the quantum leap we need,” said Karma Bouazza, Chair of SER’s Board. “Ecological restoration is a proven, nature-based solution. However, demand for restoration far outpaces the current levels of capacity for implementation and available investment. REVIVE supports the transformation of ecological restoration into a globally scalable, investable, and inclusive field—with the standards, practitioners, policies, and capital to match the urgency of the moment.”Standards as a Foundation for REVIVESER launched the first International Principles and Standards for Ecological Restoration (SER Standards) in 2016 to help practitioners plan, implement, monitor, and manage projects. Standards improve the quality of restoration projects thus delivering higher impact outcomes. Increasingly, regulators and investors recognize standards-based restoration as a key requirement for reducing risk and uncertainty in restoration design and implementation, and thereby increasing return on investment. This is the foundation for REVIVE. Each of the six components harnesses the benefits of standards-based restoration to build capacity for implementation, innovate solutions in a rapidly changing field, verify approaches and effectiveness, and facilitate investment in high-quality, reduced-risk restoration.“Working as a restoration practitioner for more than 40 years, it is clear the foundation is built, the knowledge and capacity are there, but this must be amplified by orders of magnitude,” said George Gann, SER Global Policy Lead and lead author of the SER International Principles and Standards for the Practice of Ecological Restoration. “SER’s Standards are designed to help practitioners contribute to and learn from the Society’s collective global body of knowledge to increase the likelihood of delivering outstanding and successful restoration projects.”A New Model for Scaling RestorationREVIVE recognizes existing expertise and approaches that SER members and partners are already undertaking, combining them into a coordinated and strategic approach to catalyze the full potential of restoration for nature and people. SER is actively implementing REVIVE through various initiatives, including the development of a Massive Open Online Course on the Foundations of Restoration Ecology, which will be available in March 2026 (Empower). Similarly, SER collaborates with global reinsurance company, SCOR, on its restoration insurance Initiative, NatReCo (Validate, Value). SER Standards are used as the basis to review and verify the 'quality' of restoration projects for insurance purposes, thus reducing risk for the financing and implementation of projects. The first project verification was completed in mid-2025. SER is also coordinating with global partners to develop recommended restoration policies to incentivize or obligate ecological restoration (Enable).“REVIVE is designed to create the conditions for success—funding, expertise, and credibility—to support a new era of ecological restoration,” said Bethanie Walder, Executive Director of SER. “Each component of REVIVE draws from SER’s more than 30 years of experience as the leading convener and provider of global guidance on best practices in restoration. Our vision is that REVIVE, and the 100 Exemplar projects that act as its point of focus, will expand the restoration of degraded lands and waters today, and serve as catalysts for thousands of projects worldwide both today and well into the future.”REVIVE’s success depends on a coalition of global partners, including governments, philanthropies, corporations, multilateral institutions, and local communities. SER and its originating partners, the Institute for Regional Conservation and Soul Forest, are actively seeking funders, technical partners, and policymakers to scale this effort.Organizations and funders interested in partnering with REVIVE are encouraged to visit www.ser.org/REVIVE to learn more and to access our REVIVE executive summary.

