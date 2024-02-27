European Union takes historic step with Nature Restoration Law pioneering Europe's restoration efforts
European Union takes bold and pioneering steps to restore nature and safeguard the well-being of European citizensWASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Society for Ecological Restoration (SER) joins its European chapter (SER-Europe) in celebrating the adoption of the EU Regulation on Nature Restoration (Nature Restoration Law, NRL) by the European Parliament today. This globally unique and forward-thinking law takes proactive steps to tackle biodiversity loss, climate change impacts, and ecosystem degradation through ecosystem and ecological restoration. Bound by broad ambitions and legally binding targets the European Member States are now required to take meaningful action to restore our connection with nature.
“This EU Regulation is a significant milestone in the global effort to combat climate change, protect biodiversity, and create net gain for nature and people. Nature restoration not only enhances the resilience of ecosystems but also contributes to the well-being of humanity and life on Earth,” said Bethanie Walder, Executive Director of the Society for Ecological Restoration.
Voluntary restoration efforts worldwide are making a quantifiable impact. However, mandatory restoration is often tied to or obligated as compensatory mitigation for environmental degradation. The NRL stands out globally by proactively obligating nature restoration. This marks an important milestone in the policy framework for restoration and will contribute to achieving international targets such as those outlined in the Global Biodiversity Framework and the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration.
The strengths of the EU Nature Restoration Regulation include:
1. Legally binding and measurable targets to restore 20% of land and marine ecosystems in the EU by 2030 and to restore all ecosystems in need of restoration by 2050.
2. A holistic approach emphasizing the importance of nature-based solutions to climate challenges, environmental degradation, and environmental risks (drought, extreme temperatures, wildfires, flooding), in an integrated way.
3. Active involvement and collaboration among societal actors who manage land and seas, including farmers, forest owners, local authorities, businesses, NGOs, and local communities. This inclusive approach is vital for the successful implementation of nature restoration initiatives that benefits both nature and people.
4. Financial support from public and private sources to facilitate the transition to more sustainable practices and achievement of restoration goals.
5. National Nature Restoration Plans will be adopted by the Member States within two years to start delivering systematically the required measures on their territory. SER-E calls for these plans both to be grounded on a participatory process for societal engagement, and to be standards- and evidence- based to improve the likelihood of success.
Scientists, environmental organizations and more than 1 million concerned citizens had rallied behind the proposed regulation, calling for urgent, decisive action.
Jordi Cortina-Segarra, Chair of the Board of SER-Europe said, “Despite adopting a far less ambitious regulation than the original proposal by the European Commission and faced with a controversial opposition campaign, the EU legislators have understood the urgency for restoration as a solution for the climate and biodiversity crises. Many critics of the Regulation miss the point: nature restoration means taking care of the future of agriculture, access to clean water and livable cities, not the opposite.”
As a dedicated advocate for environmental conservation and restoration, SER-Europe remains committed to supporting the implementation of the EU Nature Restoration Regulation. We look forward to collaborating with like-minded organizations, governments, and communities to ensure the success of the Regulation's objectives. Join SER-Europe and global policy experts for an in-depth discussion on the NRL on Tuesday, 7 May 2024. Register here.
About the Society for Ecological Restoration:
The Society for Ecological Restoration (SER) advances the science, practice and policy of ecological restoration to sustain biodiversity, improve resilience in a changing climate, and re-establish an ecologically healthy relationship between nature and culture. An international non-profit organization with over 5,000 members and partners in more than 110 countries, we actively promote participatory, knowledge-based approaches to restoration. Learn more about our work at www.ser.org.
About SER-Europe:
The European Chapter of the Society for Ecological Restoration (SER-Europe) is a network of scientists and practitioners taking action for nature. Our Mission is to advance the science, practice, and policy of ecological restoration to sustain biodiversity, improve resilience in a changing climate, and re-establish an ecologically healthy relationship between nature and culture.
