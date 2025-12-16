Rever Launches Frontline Intelligence, AI-Powered Tools to Boost Industrial Productivity and Cut Costs

Rever AI Assistant: your team's improvement coach

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rever today announced the release of Frontline Intelligence, a suite of AI-powered capabilities built on one of the world’s richest datasets of frontline operational insights. Unlike generic AI assistants, Frontline Intelligence is grounded in a decade of contributions from hundreds of thousands of frontline workers across manufacturing and industrial sites, along with validated cost reduction reports tied directly to financial outcomes.

Rever’s platform has long enabled operators and technicians to capture problems, ideas, inspections, and improvements from the shop floor. Now, with Frontline Intelligence, those contributions are augmented with AI that uncovers hidden losses, recommends proven fixes, and helps replicate best practices across teams and sites.

“Speed is a strategic advantage, and Rever gives it to us. Rever helps us quickly identify, execute, measure, and validate improvements,” said Felipe Cruz, Plant Manager at Frigus Bohn, recipient of the Taiichi Ohno award for its Operational Excellence practices, which are enabled by Rever.

Key Capabilities of Frontline Intelligence:

- AI-Assisted Problem Solving: Teams resolve issues faster with contextual suggestions and proven solutions drawn from similar cases.

- Cross-Site Collaboration: Organizations can find and reapply successful fixes from other plants, even across languages, ensuring that no site solves the same problem twice.

- Collective Intelligence: Leaders and teams can have a “conversation” with the accumulated experience and ideas of their entire workforce, surfacing hidden chronic issues that remain invisible to individuals or spreadsheets.



“AI by itself doesn’t solve problems; people do. What makes Frontline Intelligence powerful is how it amplifies the creativity and problem-solving of the people on the shop floor and in the warehouse. By combining their ingenuity with AI insights, manufacturers can unlock savings and performance improvements that were simply out of reach before,” said Errette Dunn, CEO and Co-Founder of Rever.

About Rever

Rever is the Frontline Intelligence Platform that empowers operators and technicians to perform and improve their daily work while providing leaders with clear financial visibility. By combining frontline ingenuity with AI-driven insights, Rever helps organizations achieve world-class productivity, quality, safety, and maintenance.

Over the past decade, Rever has helped world-class companies, including Volkswagen, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Hyundai, Grupo Bimbo, and Renault, engage their people across 2,000 sites in more than 70 countries and 20 languages, resulting in an average annual savings of $7,000 per employee. Learn more at www.reverscore.com

