Rever Launches "Frontline Impact," Empowering Manufacturers to Crowdsource Cost Savings

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Rever, the leading Frontline Action System for industrial companies, today announces the release of Frontline Impact, a set of powerful features that enable manufacturers to effortlessly identify, measure, and multiply cost savings with the aid of Artificial Intelligence. For years, Rever has been the preferred platform for enhancing performance and eliminating losses on the manufacturing shop floor. With the introduction of Frontline Impact, executives and financial controllers can now convert these improvements into tangible monetary value and significant savings.

Amidst rampant inflation, supply chain disruptions, and an impending recession, the manufacturing industry faces mounting pressure to reduce costs. According to some industry estimates, up to 20 cents out of every dollar spent by manufacturers are wasted due to minor inefficiencies in daily processes, resulting in over $8 trillion lost globally. Rever empowers manufacturers to save millions of dollars within months by addressing these losses and validating the financial gains achieved through operational improvement efforts in quality, safety, and productivity.

"While the manufacturing industry experiences one of its usual downturn cycles, today's digital-native industrial executives understand that relying on past solutions, such as headcount reduction or offshoring, is no longer viable," said Errette Dunn, CEO of Rever. "Through our platform, our clients leverage AI in a pragmatic way to tap into the collective genius of their global frontline workforce, transforming them into profit-enhancement agents."

Rever's "Frontline Impact" release extends the solution by introducing the following key features:

- Automatic currency conversion for global organizations
- One-click translation of content from 20 languages to facilitate cross-border collaboration
- Excel add-on: Seamlessly import Rever data without leaving Excel
- Inbox, notifications, and approval workflows for Financial Validators
- Specific inputs on operational KPIs impacted by a solution (e.g., downtime in minutes, energy units, MTTR, material scrap in weight, etc.)
- Chronological recurrence of impact (e.g., monthly, annually, one-time)
- Timeframe of impact: Start and end dates for financial recognition
- Categorization of impact (e.g., cost reduction, cost avoidance, etc.)
- Track and compare Estimated vs. Validated impact
- Real-time savings dashboards and downloadable reports

About Rever:
Rever is a digital platform that connects your frontline workforce to solve problems, improve processes, and achieve significant cost reductions at scale. Over the past 8 years, Rever has helped world-class companies like Volkswagen, ThermoFisher Scientific, Hyundai, Grupo Bimbo, and Renault engage their people across 2,000 sites in 42 countries and 19 languages, resulting in an average savings of $7,000 per employee annually. Rever has offices in San Francisco, California; Guadalajara, Mexico; and Barcelona, Spain. Learn more at www.reverscore.com.

