OC ACTRESS KAYDEN TOKARSKI TO EMCEE THE JOYFUL CHILD FOUNDATION’S 2025 GALA

Kayden Tokarski, OC Actress The Joyful Child's Annual Gala - Strawberry Farms Golf Club The Joyful Child's Board of Directors

A joyful evening to protect and empower children

WESTMINSTER, CA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Joyful Child Foundation - In Memory of Samantha Runnion is delighted to announce acclaimed Orange County actress Kayden Tokarski as Emcee for The Joyful Gala on Saturday, October 25, 2025, which will host 250 guests at Strawberry Farms Golf Club in Irvine, California.Tokarski, 16, is known for both her versatility on screen and her growing list of credits across film and television. She gained early recognition playing the young version of Julia Roberts’ character in the Emmy-nominated Starz original TV series "Gaslit." More recently, she starred in Lifetime’s "Killer in the Woods” and “My Professor’s Deadly Secret”; “Love’s Fast Lane” on Peacock; and wrapped production on the upcoming biopic “Bruton,” playing Theo Rossi’s daughter. “Bruton” also stars Tony Hale, Aya Cash and Tammy Blanchard. Kayden also appears alongside Anthony Michael Hall in the sci-fi feature “Roswell Delirium” as well as Dee Wallace in the upcoming “Curse of Vandor” and its sequel.In addition to her film work, Kayden has even stepped into the world of “Wednesday” (Netflix), voicing Wednesday Addams in a national Wendy’s commercial tied to the hit series. She also stars alongside Joey Fatone in a national Red Lobster commercial.Kayden dedicates herself to community service, including her participation in The Joyful Child Foundation's "Be Brave" pilot, which inspired Kayden and served as a catalyst for her acting career.“It is because of the incredible work of Erin Runnion and The Joyful Child Foundation that I am in the profession I am today,” Tokarski said. “Being on set for the very first time as part of the ‘Be Brave’ pilot not only taught me important skills and lessons to stay safe, but the incredible experience really prompted my career – for which I am forever grateful.”The Joyful Child Foundation’s mission is to prevent crimes against children through programs that educate, empower, and unite families and communities. For 23 years, The Joyful Child has been developing and implementing age-appropriate safety education, empowerment tools, and trainings for children, parents, and youth serving professionals to reduce the risk and incidence of childhood of childhood victimization, including sexual abuse, abduction, online exploitation, trafficking, and all forms of violence.The Joyful Child Foundation is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit corporation (Federal ID: 55-0794474) founded in 2002 after the abduction and murder of five-year old Samantha Runnion. 90% of proceeds raised support the Be Brave - Be Safe Empowerment Program (AKA, BRAVE Program) to empower and protect children.See The Joyful Gala link above for Ticket Information and Sponsorship Opportunities.

