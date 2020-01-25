The Joyful Child Foundation’s BRAVE RACE 5K, 1K & FUN RUN on SUNDAY, JANUARY 26th
Local Race Supports National Movement for Child Protection and Safety Education
Proceeds benefit The Joyful Child’s Be Brave - Be Safe Empowerment Program which provides comprehensive, interactive, and age-appropriate personal safety education to children, teens, parents, and educators.
The BRAVE RACE 5K Child Safety Expo features:
- Special Guest Host – multitalented actress and The Joyful Child’s Youth Ambassador, Abigail Zoe Lewis
- Free Child ID and on-site fingerprinting
- Be Brave - Be Safe Resources for Parents
- Face-painting
- Photo Opportunities with Costumed Characters
- Snacks, Refreshments, and Activities provided by local businesses and community partners
- Over 30 Raffle Prizes
To get the details and REGISTER TODAY to run or walk, visit The Joyful Child's website at http://www.thejoyfulchild.org, or in-person on the day of the race; registration begins at 6:30 am on Sunday 1/26/20.
Early packet pick up is Saturday, January 25th from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm at Road Runner Sports in Laguna Hills. All registered runners will automatically be entered in a raffle drawing for a Road Runner Sports $120 shoe voucher. The winner will be announced on the day of the race.
Supervisor Lisa Bartlett, Orange County Board of Supervisors, 5th District, and the newly elected President of the CA Association of Counties, is a Safe Sponsor of the event providing coffee and snacks for nearly 100 volunteers and as many as 500 participants. Supervisor Bartlett is an honored guest for the third year presenting the BRAVE RACE Awards (tiles painted by students at schools implementing the Be Brave-Be Safe elementary school Curricula).
"I am proud to support The Joyful Child Foundation's 3rd Annual BRAVE Race 5K and Fun Run on January 26 at Aliso Niguel High School. Every child deserves to be taught what they can do to stay safe, and this event benefits The Joyful Child's Be Brave - Be Safe Empowerment Program to teach our children how to stand up for themselves, be safe, and protect their joy." - Supervisor Lisa Bartlett
Other BRAVE RACE Community Sponsors for Child Protection include the City of Aliso Viejo, RoadRunner Sports, OrangeTheory Fitness, Newmeyer Dillion, MVT Pro, The Fish 95.9, and many more. Race participants can either walk or run to receive a medal, Dri-Fit running shirt, and a goody bag.
