The Joyful Child Foundation’s BRAVE RACE 5K, 1K & FUN RUN on SUNDAY, JANUARY 26th

The Joyful Child's BRAVE RACE 5K, 1K, and Fun Run for ALL 1/26/20 Registration and Time Info for The Joyful Child's BRAVE RACE 5K, 1K, and Fun Run for ALL 1/26/20 Supervisor Lisa Bartlett, Aliso Viejo Council Members Dave Harrington and Bill Phillips with Founder, Erin Runnion

Local Race Supports National Movement for Child Protection and Safety Education

It shouldn’t take a tragedy to unite communities to better protect children. The BRAVE RACE rallies the community to protect and empower every child to be brave, safe, and joyful.” — Erin Runnion, Founder, The Joyful Child Foundation

ALISO VIEJO, CA, USA, January 25, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Joyful Child Foundation - In Memory of Samantha Runnion is hosting its 3rd annual BRAVE RACE 5K with a Child Safety Expo on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at Aliso Niguel High School on the Wolverine Stadium Track and Field. This family-friendly event will include a professionally timed 5K, with a fast start and finish on the track as well as a 1K and a FREE (joyful costume-optional) FUN RUN.Proceeds benefit The Joyful Child’s Be Brave - Be Safe Empowerment Program which provides comprehensive, interactive, and age-appropriate personal safety education to children, teens, parents, and educators.The BRAVE RACE 5K Child Safety Expo features:- Special Guest Host – multitalented actress and The Joyful Child’s Youth Ambassador, Abigail Zoe Lewis - Free Child ID and on-site fingerprinting- Be Brave - Be Safe Resources for Parents- Face-painting- Photo Opportunities with Costumed Characters- Snacks, Refreshments, and Activities provided by local businesses and community partners- Over 30 Raffle PrizesTo get the details and REGISTER TODAY to run or walk, visit The Joyful Child's website at http://www.thejoyfulchild.org , or in-person on the day of the race; registration begins at 6:30 am on Sunday 1/26/20.Early packet pick up is Saturday, January 25th from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm at Road Runner Sports in Laguna Hills. All registered runners will automatically be entered in a raffle drawing for a Road Runner Sports $120 shoe voucher. The winner will be announced on the day of the race.Supervisor Lisa Bartlett, Orange County Board of Supervisors, 5th District, and the newly elected President of the CA Association of Counties, is a Safe Sponsor of the event providing coffee and snacks for nearly 100 volunteers and as many as 500 participants. Supervisor Bartlett is an honored guest for the third year presenting the BRAVE RACE Awards (tiles painted by students at schools implementing the Be Brave-Be Safe elementary school Curricula)."I am proud to support The Joyful Child Foundation's 3rd Annual BRAVE Race 5K and Fun Run on January 26 at Aliso Niguel High School. Every child deserves to be taught what they can do to stay safe, and this event benefits The Joyful Child's Be Brave - Be Safe Empowerment Program to teach our children how to stand up for themselves, be safe, and protect their joy." - Supervisor Lisa BartlettOther BRAVE RACE Community Sponsors for Child Protection include the City of Aliso Viejo, RoadRunner Sports, OrangeTheory Fitness, Newmeyer Dillion, MVT Pro, The Fish 95.9, and many more. Race participants can either walk or run to receive a medal, Dri-Fit running shirt, and a goody bag.

The Joyful Child Foundation's BRAVE RACE 5K & FUN RUN 2019



