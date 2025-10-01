Final Offer Launches in Colorado, Bringing Its Real-Time Real Estate Marketplace to Denver and the Front Range

Real estate agents across several leading brokerages gain access to proven platform that helps move hot and stale listings

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Final Offer, the listing and offer negotiation marketplace for both on- and pre-market listings used by leading real estate brokerages, agents and trusted by thousands of consumers across North America, has launched in Denver and the Front Range in partnership with several brokerages including RE/MAX Alliance, RE/MAX Professionals, RE/MAX of Cherry Creek and West + Main Homes. These brokerages’ agents can now offer home sellers more options and control over how they market their homes and potential buyers access to more real-time information, including alerts when offers are made on properties on finaloffer.com.

“Final Offer is elevating real estate by bringing speed, transparency, and simplicity to every transaction,” said Stacie Staub, CEO of West + Main Homes. “The industry is evolving, and we’re proud to be a launch partner in our markets setting the standard for a modern client experience.”

Final Offer gives real estate professionals and their clients more opportunities to take action and accelerate communication in real time along the entire listing, search and negotiation journey. To date, there has been no visibility for real estate agents nor consumers to questions such as: Are there any offers? Is there an offer deadline? What do I need to offer to win? These blind spots in the real estate transaction can lead to buyers missing out, sellers leaving money on the table, and real estate agents spending more time on deals than necessary. With Final Offer, agents across Colorado are now equipped to answer these questions and meet the expectations of today’s buyers and sellers with real-time data when it matters most.

“Consumers expect real-time transparency in every other part of their lives. Why should buying or selling a home be any different?” said Chad Ochsner, Broker/Owner, RE/MAX Alliance. “We’re proud to bring this level of clarity and confidence to Colorado.”

Today’s real estate market is a tale of two properties. Some receive multiple offers when first listed, but many are sitting on the market longer with no offers in sight. Without Final Offer, listing agents only have one material action to take when a property is sitting - lower the price. With Final Offer, listing agents have more strategic options they can deploy that spark action, including sending a reverse offer to all interested parties, setting a “buy it now” Final Offer price, launching a flash sale, starting an offer window, or expanding the buyer pool with a lower committed price - all actions that, for the first time, send instant alerts to all interested parties. No buyer misses out while listing agents have the best opportunity to achieve the desired outcome for their sellers.

"At its core, Final Offer is about doing what's right for the home buyers and sellers: delivering facts, transparency, and the confidence to make the best decision possible for all parties involved,” said Alan Smith, Broker/Owner, RE/MAX Professionals. “We're excited for RE/MAX Professionals to be Final Offer launch partners in conjunction with RE/MAX Alliance and RE/MAX of Cherry Creek, allowing trust to lead the way in the Denver Metro Market."

“With Final Offer, buyers and sellers finally have a clear view of the process from start to finish,” said Bailey Dolian, President and Employing Broker, RE/MAX of Cherry Creek. “REMAX of Cherry Creek is proud to be a launch partner in the Denver Metro Market, ensuring that we put the consumer first by eliminating guesswork and providing our agents with tools that maximize transparency.”

Final Offer is now live in Colorado. Visit finaloffer.com to save searches and to receive alerts as offers are made on properties using Final Offer in the greater Denver and Front Range areas.

About Final Offer

Final Offer is a real-time real estate marketplace for on- and pre-market residential listings. The platform provides real estate agents with unique listing marketing and negotiation tools, while giving consumers clarity in negotiations and real-time alerts when it matters most, when offers are made and the time for action is imminent. For more information, visit finaloffer.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

