Final Offer Launches in Texas, Bringing Its Real-Time Real Estate Marketplace to the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, September 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Final Offer, the listing and offer negotiation marketplace for both on- and pre-market listings used by leading real estate brokerages, agents and trusted by thousands of consumers across North America, has launched in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex in partnership with several Keller Williams brokerages including GO Network (Keller Williams’ largest franchise network), Keller Williams Realty Allen, Keller Williams Heritage West, Keller Williams Brazos West, Keller Williams Fort Worth, Keller Williams Johnson County and Keller Williams Legacy. With more than 6,000 real estate agents combined, these brokerages’ agents can now offer sellers more options and control over how they market their homes and potential buyers access to more real-time information, including alerts when offers are made on properties on finaloffer.com.

Most real estate websites only send alerts when a property is listed, the price changes, or when it goes under contract. But what about the most important moments that happen in between? To date, there has been no visibility for real estate agents nor consumers to questions such as: Are there any offers? Is there an offer deadline? What do I need to offer to win? These blindspots in the real estate transaction can lead to buyers missing out, sellers leaving money on the table, and real estate agents spending more time on deals than necessary.

“Buyers and sellers today don’t want cookie-cutter deals—they want options that fit their situation,” said Smokey Garrett, Co-Founder & CEO, GO Network. “Partnering with Final Offer gives our agents a powerful way to deliver pre-market inventory, stand out in the crowd, and deliver clients more ways to win. It allows our agents and the GO Network to dominate the market.”

The launch of Final Offer in the DFW is set to give real estate professionals and their clients more opportunities to take action and accelerate communication in real time along the entire listing, search and negotiation journey. Alerts include when sellers offer additional options to purchase their home beyond just the list price and, for the first time ever, when offers are due, when an offer is made, and in some cases, visibility to offer details so that you have the clarity to step up and compete or walk away.

“Real estate is evolving, and consumers deserve a modern experience that matches the speed and transparency of the world around them,” said Miquette Martinez, Operating Principal & Broker of ONE West Group. “Final Offer is setting that new standard, and we’re excited to lead the way for our clients and our market.”

Today’s real estate market is a tale of two properties. Some receive multiple offers when first listed, but many are sitting on the market longer with no offers in sight. Without Final Offer, listing agents only have one material action to take when a property is sitting - lower the price. With Final Offer, listing agents have more strategic options they can deploy that spark action, including sending a reverse offer to all interested parties, setting a “buy it now” Final Offer price, launching a flash sale, starting an offer window, or expanding the buyer pool with a lower committed price - all actions that, for the first time, send instant alerts to all interested parties. No buyer misses out while listing agents have the best opportunity to achieve the desired outcome for their sellers.

“We brought Final Offer into our offices because it gives our agents a real advantage,” said Richard Licare, Operating Principle of Keller Williams Realty Allen. “The platform creates a more transparent, efficient experience for their clients—and it helps our agents stand out by delivering faster results with less friction.”

Final Offer is now live in Texas. Visit finaloffer.com to save searches and to receive alerts as offers are made on properties using Final Offer in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

Final Offer is a real-time real estate marketplace for on- and pre-market residential listings. The platform provides real estate agents with unique listing marketing and negotiation tools, while giving consumers clarity in negotiations and real-time alerts when it matters most, when offers are made and the time for action is imminent. For more information, visit finaloffer.com.

