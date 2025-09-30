House Resolution 323 Printer's Number 2379

PENNSYLVANIA, September 30 - Sponsors SAPPEY, HILL-EVANS, McNEILL, WAXMAN, SCHLOSSBERG, HOWARD, BRENNAN, VITALI, GUENST, GALLAGHER, SHUSTERMAN, SANCHEZ, CONKLIN, STEELE, ISAACSON, FRANKEL, CIRESI, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, PASHINSKI, KLUNK, NEILSON

Short Title A Resolution recognizing the months of October 2025 and October 2026 as "National Animal Safety and Protection Month" in Pennsylvania.

Memo Subject Recognizing the month of October 2025 as “Animal Safety and Protection Month” in Pennsylvania

Generated 09/30/2025 08:28 PM

