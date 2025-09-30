House Resolution 319 Printer's Number 2326
PENNSYLVANIA, September 30 - Sponsors
CURRY, HILL-EVANS, WAXMAN, McNEILL, RIVERA, GALLAGHER, VITALI, SANCHEZ, STEELE, COOPER, FRANKEL, CIRESI, HOHENSTEIN, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ
Short Title
A Resolution designating the month of October 2025 as "National Pedestrian Safety Month" in Pennsylvania.
Memo Subject
October is National Pedestrian Safety Month
Generated 09/30/2025 08:28 PM
