House Resolution 309 Printer's Number 2377

PENNSYLVANIA, September 30 - Sponsors MATZIE, DEASY, ISAACSON, HARKINS, VITALI, CONKLIN, MERSKI, WARREN, SAPPEY, HOHENSTEIN, RIVERA, GUZMAN, HILL-EVANS, BELLMON, WAXMAN, SANCHEZ, PICKETT, COOPER, ZIMMERMAN, PASHINSKI, GREEN

Short Title A Resolution designating the months of October 2025 and October 2026 as "Wine, Wineries and Grapes Month" in Pennsylvania.

Memo Subject Resolution – “Wine, Wineries and Grapes Month” in PA – October 2025

Generated 09/30/2025 08:28 PM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.