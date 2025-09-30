House Resolution 305 Printer's Number 2264

PENNSYLVANIA, September 30 - Sponsors MATZIE, WARREN, STEELE, MAYES, VENKAT, GUZMAN, FREEMAN, T. DAVIS, McNEILL, HILL-EVANS, HOHENSTEIN, WAXMAN, RIVERA, PROBST, GUENST, GALLAGHER, HARKINS, NEILSON, SANCHEZ, CAUSER, MENTZER, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, MERSKI, GREEN, CONKLIN, GILLEN, CIRESI

Short Title A Resolution designating the month of November 2025 as "Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania.

Memo Subject Resolution – “Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month” in PA – November 2025

Generated 09/30/2025 08:28 PM

