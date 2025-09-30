House Resolution 300 Printer's Number 2244

PENNSYLVANIA, September 30 - Sponsors CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, GUZMAN, BURGOS, HILL-EVANS, MAYES, GIRAL, WAXMAN, PIELLI, VENKAT, SAMUELSON, SCHLOSSBERG, BRENNAN, GUENST, RIVERA, DONAHUE, SANCHEZ, HOHENSTEIN, KHAN, HANBIDGE, MERSKI, O'MARA, POWELL, CONKLIN, FLEMING, GREEN, McNEILL, DELLOSO, PROBST, CERRATO, SOLOMON, CIRESI, SAPPEY, NEILSON, FREEMAN, HADDOCK, SCHWEYER, MENTZER, STEELE, GALLAGHER, FRANKEL, PARKER

Short Title A Resolution recognizing September 15 through October 15, 2025, as "Hispanic Heritage Month" in Pennsylvania.

Memo Subject Hispanic Heritage Month in Pennsylvania

Generated 09/30/2025 08:27 PM

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.