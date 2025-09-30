House Resolution 300 Printer's Number 2244
PENNSYLVANIA, September 30 - Sponsors
CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, GUZMAN, BURGOS, HILL-EVANS, MAYES, GIRAL, WAXMAN, PIELLI, VENKAT, SAMUELSON, SCHLOSSBERG, BRENNAN, GUENST, RIVERA, DONAHUE, SANCHEZ, HOHENSTEIN, KHAN, HANBIDGE, MERSKI, O'MARA, POWELL, CONKLIN, FLEMING, GREEN, McNEILL, DELLOSO, PROBST, CERRATO, SOLOMON, CIRESI, SAPPEY, NEILSON, FREEMAN, HADDOCK, SCHWEYER, MENTZER, STEELE, GALLAGHER, FRANKEL, PARKER
Short Title
A Resolution recognizing September 15 through October 15, 2025, as "Hispanic Heritage Month" in Pennsylvania.
Memo Subject
Hispanic Heritage Month in Pennsylvania
Generated 09/30/2025 08:27 PM
