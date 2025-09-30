House Resolution 140 Printer's Number 1107
PENNSYLVANIA, September 30 - Sponsors
MERSKI, TWARDZIK, HARKINS, GIRAL, SCHMITT, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ, VENKAT, HILL-EVANS, PICKETT, BRENNAN, VITALI, KULIK, BOROWSKI, NEILSON, CERRATO, FREEMAN, HOHENSTEIN, O'MARA, CONKLIN, DAVANZO
Short Title
A Resolution recognizing the month of October 2025 as "Polish American Heritage Month" in Pennsylvania.
Memo Subject
Resolution designating October 2025 as Polish American Heritage Month
Generated 09/30/2025 08:27 PM
