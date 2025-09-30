House Bill 1418 Printer's Number 1640
PENNSYLVANIA, September 30 - House Bill 1418
2025-2026 Regular Session
Sponsors
MERSKI, MAKO, HARKINS, HILL-EVANS, HOHENSTEIN, CERRATO, SANCHEZ, HADDOCK, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ
Short Title
An Act amending Title 30 (Fish) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in preliminary provisions relating to boats and boating, further providing for boating education.
Memo Subject
Updating Personal Watercraft Safety Requirements in Pennsylvania
Actions
|1640
|Referred to GAME AND FISHERIES, May 6, 2025
|Reported as committed, Sept. 30, 2025
|First consideration, Sept. 30, 2025
|Laid on the table, Sept. 30, 2025
|Removed from table, Sept. 30, 2025
Generated 09/30/2025 08:27 PM
