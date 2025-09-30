House Bill 1418 Printer's Number 1640

PENNSYLVANIA, September 30 - House Bill 1418 2025-2026 Regular Session Sponsors MERSKI, MAKO, HARKINS, HILL-EVANS, HOHENSTEIN, CERRATO, SANCHEZ, HADDOCK, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ Short Title An Act amending Title 30 (Fish) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in preliminary provisions relating to boats and boating, further providing for boating education. Memo Subject Updating Personal Watercraft Safety Requirements in Pennsylvania Actions 1640 Referred to GAME AND FISHERIES, May 6, 2025 Reported as committed, Sept. 30, 2025 First consideration, Sept. 30, 2025 Laid on the table, Sept. 30, 2025 Removed from table, Sept. 30, 2025 Generated 09/30/2025 08:27 PM

