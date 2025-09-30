Submit Release
House Bill 1418 Printer's Number 1640

PENNSYLVANIA, September 30 - House Bill 1418

2025-2026 Regular Session

Sponsors

MERSKI, MAKO, HARKINS, HILL-EVANS, HOHENSTEIN, CERRATO, SANCHEZ, HADDOCK, CEPEDA-FREYTIZ

Short Title

An Act amending Title 30 (Fish) of the Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in preliminary provisions relating to boats and boating, further providing for boating education.

Memo Subject

Updating Personal Watercraft Safety Requirements in Pennsylvania

Actions

1640 Referred to GAME AND FISHERIES, May 6, 2025
Reported as committed, Sept. 30, 2025
First consideration, Sept. 30, 2025
Laid on the table, Sept. 30, 2025
Removed from table, Sept. 30, 2025

Generated 09/30/2025 08:27 PM

