Modern TBM White Paper From Nicus Helps Leaders Maximize Technology Investment Value
Resource outlines steps for moving beyond traditional tools and approaches to drive better business outcomes
Early adopters of Modern TBM have reported significant savings and efficiencies-in some cases measured in the millions-along with reduced risk, greater accountability, and more accurate forecasting.”ROANOKE, VA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicus Software, Inc. (Nicus), a leading provider of enterprise IT Financial Management (ITFM) solutions, today announced the release of its white paper Modern TBM: What It Is and Why You Need It. The paper delivers an in-depth exploration of how Technology Business Management (TBM) must evolve for today’s dynamic business environment.
— Gavin Drake, CMO
The new publication builds on Nicus' May 2025 launch of its Modern TBM vision and platform, and follows a Modern TBM webinar with participation from ServiceNow, exploring why traditional TBM approaches can fall short for today’s business challenges. This white paper serves as a strategic resource for technology, finance, and business leaders seeking to extract more value from their technology investments.
“Many organizations are still struggling to translate financial insights into action that accelerates business strategy,” said Gavin Drake, Chief Marketing Officer at Nicus. “Early adopters of Modern TBM have reported significant savings and efficiencies-in some cases measured in the millions-along with reduced risk, greater accountability, and more accurate forecasting. This paper reframes TBM not just as a tool for cost transparency, but as a lever for measurable impact and long-term strategic success.”
Modern TBM, as defined in the white paper, builds on foundational TBM principles—transparency, accountability, optimization—but delivers them through a new paradigm: one that emphasizes enterprise-wide scope, decision-driven cost modeling, scalable maturity, and AI-powered, real-time optimization. The white paper further unpacks the details of the four pillars and seven enablers of Modern TBM, offering leaders a practical framework to transform transparency into actionable strategy.
The release of the white paper reinforces Nicus’ leadership as an innovator in ITFM and extends that leadership into shaping the future of TBM—particularly as market forces, regulatory demands, and AI investments reshape technology governance. With growing convergence among TBM, ITFM, and FinOps disciplines, organizations increasingly need a unified strategy for managing the business of technology.
“The problem with traditional TBM platforms is they often leave trust, accuracy, and alignment on the table,” said Craig Hollenbeck, Senior Vice President of ITFM Strategy at Nicus. “Modern TBM methodologies and platforms are how you connect every technology dollar to real business impact—and stop ‘peanut butter spreading allocations’ in a way that damages the reputation of the TBM program, the credibility of the data, and the impact of the investments.”
Whether organizations are using a legacy TBM platform or still attempting to manage technology costs in Excel, this white paper provides guidance on how to achieve greater financial transparency, deliver measurable value, and put technology investments at the center of business strategy.
The white paper is now available for download. Nicus encourages CIOs, CFOs, leaders of TBM and IT Financial Management programs, and all others vested in ensuring technology investments drive value across their organizations to read the publication and consider how Modern TBM can accelerate their transformation initiatives.
Download from www.nicus.com/ModernTBM/
Media Contact
Gavin Drake
pr@nicus.com
About Nicus
Nicus delivers clarity, control, and confidence in every technology investment, helping leaders maximize the value of technology spend across the enterprise. Our IT Financial Management (ITFM) and Modern Technology Business Management (Modern TBM) solutions are delivered natively on the ServiceNow platform, enabling organizations to transform complexity into actionable insight. Trusted by Fortune 2000 companies, Nicus empowers IT, finance, and business leaders to make smarter decisions, optimize spend, and drive better business outcomes. Learn more at www.nicus.com.
ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, Now Platform, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.
Nicus, the Nicus logo, FMDB, and other Nicus marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Nicus Software, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.
Gavin Drake
Nicus Software Inc.
pr@nicus.com
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.