Nicus Expands FMDB™ Suite with Enterprise Architecture
Bringing financial clarity to ServiceNow® Enterprise Architecture Workflows for Smarter Technology Investments
Enterprise architecture is central to shaping technology strategy that supports business transformation, but without complete cost visibility, decisions are often based on technical data alone”ROANOKE, VA, UNITED STATES, February 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicus Software, Inc. (Nicus), a leading provider of enterprise IT Financial Management (ITFM) solutions, today announced FMDB™ for Enterprise Architecture, the latest addition to the FMDB product suite. Now available in the ServiceNow® Store, FMDB for Enterprise Architecture powers financial insights in ServiceNow’s Enterprise Architecture workflows - allowing IT and business leaders to assess the total cost of ownership of applications (app TCO), prioritize investments, and cost future state transformations.
— John Clark, CEO of Nicus
Following the successful launch of FMDB for IT Asset Management, this new release reinforces Nicus’ commitment to delivering workflow-specific solutions that enhance financial clarity in ServiceNow. FMDB for Enterprise Architecture can be fully implemented in hours, enabling IT and business leaders to immediately extend the value of ServiceNow for their organizations.
"Enterprise architecture is central to shaping technology strategy that supports business transformation, but without complete cost visibility, decisions are often based on technical data alone with at best, limited financial insights," said John Clark, CEO of Nicus. “FMDB for Enterprise Architecture eliminates this gap by embedding precise financial data directly into ServiceNow, equipping teams with the financial intelligence required to rationalize applications, retire technical debt, and cost future transformations.”
Allocating the Full Technology Costs
FMDB for Enterprise Architecture integrates finance-approved general ledger data with ServiceNow CMDB, cloud consumption, and labor costs—delivering a holistic view of technology expenses. The FMDB cost allocation engine allocates spend using an advanced cost model specifically designed for costing business applications. The result is precise total cost of ownership data and deeper financial insights to inform and cost decision making.
“As organizations seek to control rising technology costs, they often focus on the application layer first.” said Craig Hollenbeck, Senior Vice President of IT Financial Management Strategy at Nicus. “Business applications tend to be a primary focus because when you pull this cost lever, not only do the software costs go away but all the tentacles that support it go away too - the cloud, upgrades, support, maintenance etc. The challenge is it’s very difficult to understand and track. For example, an organization might only be spending $50K a year on software but another $1M a year keeping this software on life support.”
Bringing Cost Transparency to Enterprise Architecture
ServiceNow’s Enterprise Architecture (formerly Application Portfolio Management),
helps organizations assess whether to invest, sustain, replace or retire applications based on business and financial priorities. It includes capabilities for enterprise modeling and visualization and rationalization of business applications. However, without accurate cost data, organizations struggle to quantify the economic impact of IT transformation initiatives.
With FMDB for Enterprise Architecture, ServiceNow customers can:
• Streamline Application Rationalization – Identify redundant, duplicative, underutilized, and high-cost applications to optimize the IT portfolio.
• Align IT Investments with Business Goals – Fully cost current and future transformation initiatives and track financial impact over time.
• Reduce Risk & Improve Governance – Utilize TCO data to assess technical debt, plan cloud migrations, and optimize cloud and AI spend.
• Automate TCO Calculations – Covering direct and indirect costs such as software, hardware, cloud, and labor.
• Strengthen Collaboration Between IT and Finance – Bridge financial and IT data silos with finance-approved, transparent cost allocations.
• Leverage Existing Investments in ServiceNow – Take advantage of an established platform, approved security framework, data integrations, workflows and trained personnel by incorporating financial insights without adding complexity or redundant tools.
• Visualize expense distribution and track cost trends over time.
• Seamlessly utilize CMDB data – Map server, application, and infrastructure costs for a complete picture of IT spending.
Solving the AI Cost Management Challenge
As AI adoption accelerates, the organizational impact on budgets will be significant. According to a recent survey by KPMG, 68% of leaders will spend $50-$250 million in GenAI over the next 12 months, up from 45% in Q1 of 2024. FMDB for Enterprise Architecture ensures that AI business applications and cloud investments are accurately tracked, allowing teams to govern spend, optimize resources, and avoid runaway costs.
“Without disciplined financial oversight, spending on AI will end up following the same path as early cloud initiatives—spiraling out of control,” Hollenbeck added. “FMDB in tandem with ServiceNow’s Enterprise Architecture workflow equips organizations with the financial clarity needed to keep AI investments on budget and aligned with business objectives.”
Save the Date: Exclusive Webinar with Nicus & ServiceNow
Join Nicus and ServiceNow on March 12 for a 30-minute webinar, Supercharge Your Enterprise Architecture. This session will explore emerging trends shaping enterprise architecture, demonstrate how to leverage complete application TCO data in ServiceNow, and provide an exclusive first look at FMDB for Enterprise Architecture.
Reserve your spot today! https://bit.ly/3ENGxj6
Get Started with a Free 30-Day Trial
To help organizations experience the impact of FMDB for Enterprise Architecture, Nicus provides a 30-day trial with expert-led onboarding. This ensures seamless implementation and immediate value realization. ServiceNow customers can request the trial via the ServiceNow App Store or contact Nicus directly.
Learn more about FMDB for Enterprise Architecture at www.nicus.com.
About Nicus
Nicus is a leading provider of enterprise IT Financial Management (ITFM) and Technology Business Management (TBM) solutions on ServiceNow. Trusted by Fortune 2000 companies, Nicus transforms how organizations visualize, optimize, and maximize the business value of technology investments. Our intelligent solutions empowers IT, finance and business leaders to make data-driven decisions that accelerate digital transformation and strategic growth. Discover how Nicus is redefining technology value at www.nicus.com.
