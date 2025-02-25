Nicus Expands FMDB™ Suite with Enterprise Architecture

About

Nicus is a leading provider of enterprise IT Financial Management (ITFM) and Technology Business Management (TBM) software tailored to the needs of high-performance enterprise businesses and public sector organizations. Nicus enables more informed and strategic technology decisions, helping IT leaders and practitioners communicate the value of IT within their respective organizations. Through a comprehensive software suite including solutions for IT Planning, Cost Transparency, Cloud Transparency, Bill of IT, Application TCO, and more, Nicus elevates IT to empower businesses. The Nicus platform is available natively on ServiceNow and the Nicus Cloud. Nicus FMDB is available exclusively on ServiceNow.

Nicus