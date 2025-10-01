EMCOOL Unveils State-of-the-Art 5 kW Chip-Scale Cooling Solution for AI Data Centers

EMCOOL’s chip-scale Everest microfluidic cooler, designed to handle heat loads of up to 5 kW per AI chip.

With patented technology, EMCOOL tackles one of AI’s biggest bottlenecks - thermal limits, paving the way for faster, denser and more energy-efficient computing

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EMCOOL Inc. announced today the launch of its proprietary chip-scale cooling solution product line, Everest , tailored for AI data center applications. Leveraging its patented microfluidic technology , the platform delivers unmatched thermal management, capable of removing heat loads of up to 5 kW per GPU for high-performance computing efficiency and scalability.Currently, AI chips do not reach 5 kW of heat output, but EMCOOL’s Everest proves what is possible. By showing that such high thermal loads can be effectively managed in compact form factors, the technology future-proofs data center investments and opens the door for chipmakers and system integrators to unlock higher clock speeds for faster computing and for dramatically increasing chip density per rack, both needed for high-performance AI data centers. All this is accomplished without impacting current CMOS chip processing workflows or standard cooling block assembly procedures.“For four years, EMCOOL’s technology has powered high-end workstations with direct-die cooling, demonstrating unmatched reliability and thermal performance,” said Daniel Lorenzini, CEO and co-founder of EMCOOL. “What began as a solution for a niche market has evolved into a breakthrough perfectly aligned with the needs of modern and future data centers,” he added.The Everest microfluidic cooler was developed in response to specifications from a leading data center partner. With design flexibility that includes port configurations, sealing methods such as brazing and other critical parameters, EMCOOL ensures seamless adaptation across a wide range of applications. Additional benefits include lower chip junction temperatures, reduction in leakage currents, improved reliability and less power consumption. At the scale of thousands of GPUs in modern data centers, these gains add up to significant reduction in electricity usage and overall power consumption.To grow and scale, the company is actively fundraising and has begun engaging with leading technology and solution partners that recognize both the technical merit and market potential of EMCOOL’s platform. “AI is advancing at an unprecedented pace, and thermal management has become one of the defining bottlenecks,” said Yogendra Joshi, Chief Science Officer (CSO) and co-founder. “We believe EMCOOL is uniquely positioned to solve this challenge, and we are actively building the right partnerships and capital base to ensure that customers and investors alike can participate in this critical infrastructure transition.”Contact InformationFor General Inquiries:• info@em-cool.comFor Investor Relations:• Yogendra Joshi, joshi@em-cool.com

