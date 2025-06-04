EMCOOL Granted Patent for AI Cooling Innovation, Now Raising Capital to Accelerate Scale

With a new U.S. patent, EMCOOL prepares to expand its advanced AI chip cooling tech tenfold for the data center market

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- EMCOOL Inc. announces that it has been granted a US patent for cooling state-of-the-art AI chips and is now looking forward to raising capital to scale its manufacturing capacity by at least 10x.“Our proprietary and patented innovation uses microfluidic channels made up of tiny intricate pathways that are directly embedded at the package level of AI chips making it significantly more efficient and effective than any conventional cooling solutions available in the market”, said Daniel Lorenzini, the CEO and a co-founder of EMCOOL.Atlanta-based EMCOOL has deployed significant non-dilutive capital toward developing this technology over the past five years. The business proved the commercial viability of its solution in the high-performance personal computing market before expanding to data center infrastructure.“Now EMCOOL with its revolutionary product is ready to scale operations in a major way for the AI-based servers deployed in data centers”, added Lorenzini.“As AI chips get hotter, we are making them cooler”, said Dr. Yogendra Joshi, the Chairman and a co-founder of EMCOOL.“After having quietly served market needs with our unique solution and capital efficient manufacturing operations, we are now raising funds to expand our capacity by at least 10x to compete in a fast-growing AI market”, continued Dr. Joshi.ABOUT EMCOOLEMCOOL is a technology company based out of Atlanta, Georgia, serving the AI market for its chip cooling needs.ABOUT The FoundersDr. Yogendra Joshi is a Professor and Distinguished Chair at Georgia Institute of Technology’s G.W. Woodruff School of Mechanical Engineering. Dr. Joshi is an elected fellow of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME), the American Association for the Advancement of Science, and IEEE. He’s been recognized for his contributions through several awards, including the Inventor Recognition Award from the Semiconductor Research Corporation (2001), the IBM Faculty Award (2008), the IIT Kanpur Distinguished Alumnus Award (2011), and multiple honors from IEEE and ASME.Dr. Daniel Lorenzini holds a PhD in Mechanical Engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology; he also received his BS and MS degrees in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Guanajuato, Mexico (Summa Cum Laude Honors). He received the Santander Bank Entrepreneurship Award (2014) for building and scaling Cooling Tree Systems in Mexico (exited in 2016). Granted the Entrepreneurial Ingenuity Award by the President of Mexico in 2018; the highest recognition from the government to citizens under the age of 30 with outstanding achievements in specific areas. The award was obtained due to the creation of two international technology companies (EMCOOL Inc. USA, and CTS in Mexico).

