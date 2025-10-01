VRIZE doubles down on AI-infused IBM Sterling OMS, bringing next-gen intelligent fulfillment to retailers.

IBM Sterling logo VRIZE logo

Strengthening its role as a leading IBM Sterling OMS integrator, the firm expands certified expertise and launches AI-powered accelerators.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- VRIZE Inc., a next-generation digital engineering firm, today announced strategic investments in its AI-driven Order Management and Supply Chain Suite, aimed at helping retailers achieve fulfillment with greater precision, agility, and efficiency.In the last quarter, the company became one of the most active IBM Sterling Order Management system (OMS) integrators, with 25 engineers certified on IBM Sterling OMS, a milestone that reinforces its role as a trusted digital transformation partner for global brands.To accelerate business outcomes, VRIZE has developed a portfolio of accelerators that are plug-and-play for 75+ integrations typical in the Order Management and Warehouse Management landscape, thereby shortening implementation timelines and reducing costs by 30–40%. These solutions deliver ready-to-deploy API integrations within 12–14 weeks, enabling faster enhancements to existing systems and supporting intelligent, customer-focused fulfillment.Reflecting on these accomplishments, Amit Roy Chowdhury, Global Channel Partner, IBM Alliances, at VRIZE, said:“We are seeing a surge in the redefinition of brick-and-mortar retail, and with industry disruption around supply chain, there is white space for specialized understanding of the domain and unlocking value. IBM Sterling OMS has evolved into an enterprise-grade, AI-infused suite. VRIZE is partnering with IBM in a variety of transformational programs across clients leveraging Sterling.”“We want to double down to create a talent pool of 100 Sterling specialists by the end of 2025 to bring value to our clients in their supply chain transformation program. The certification of our first 25 engineers underscores our deep expertise in IBM Sterling OMS and our commitment to helping clients accelerate their digital commerce strategies.” Amit Roy Chowdhury added.By combining proven delivery expertise with AI-infused innovation, VRIZE enables retailers to turn supply chain complexity into a competitive advantage, streamlining fulfillment, strengthening customer loyalty, and driving scalable growth.About IBMIBM is a global technology and consulting company that delivers innovative solutions in cloud, AI, and enterprise systems. IBM Sterling Order Management System (OMS) is an AI-powered platform designed to optimize supply chain operations and deliver seamless omnichannel commerce experiences. It enables businesses to unify inventory, automate fulfillment, and orchestrate orders across online, in-store, and marketplace channels. Visit IBM Sterling Order Management for more information.About VRIZEFounded in 2020, VRIZE is a next-generation digital engineering firm delivering frictionless digital transformation for modern enterprises. With a rapidly growing team of 450+ professionals, VRIZE helps clients achieve scale and agility through services spanning platform consulting, digital customer experience, data analytics and AI, supply chain transformation, and quality engineering.For more information, visit www.vrize.com , explore our IBM Partner Plus profile , or connect with us on LinkedIn

Next-Gen Digital Order Fulfillment with IBM Sterling OMS | VRIZE

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.