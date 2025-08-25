VRIZE Celebrates 5 Years of Transforming Enterprises Worldwide

VRIZE logo

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, August 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- VRIZE, a global leader in frictionless digital engineering, proudly celebrates its fifth anniversary, marking five years of rapid growth, global expansion, and transformative innovation. In just half a decade, VRIZE has scaled to more than 450 professionals across seven global operational centers, delivering AI-driven analytics and cloud-powered solutions that are helping Fortune 500 companies and digital-first brands reimagine the way they do business."As VRIZE celebrates five incredible years, I’m reminded that this journey has always been about building trust, creating value, and growing together," said Maloy Roy, CEO at VRIZE. "From day one, our people, partners, and clients believed in a bold vision, and their dedication has turned ideas into results that truly matter."VRIZE has built a reputation for purposeful engineering and a culture without borders, combining diverse talent and global delivery capabilities to create measurable business impact. The company’s innovation and growth have earned it recognition as a Great Place to WorkCertified organization and membership in the Forbes Technology Council. Through strategic alliances with IBM, Microsoft, Adobe, and Snowflake, VRIZE delivers cutting-edge digital experiences, cloud infrastructure, and data engineering solutions across North America, LATAM, APAC, and EMEA.Five Years of Milestones:In just half a decade, VRIZE has achieved milestones many companies take decades to reach2020: Founded; delivered its first enterprise-scale platform for a Fortune 500 Life Sciences client.2021: Expanded into Retail Tech; launched eCommerce and data-driven platforms for major North American enterprises.2022: Extended presence in Financial Services and Supply Chain; opened delivery hubs in Canada and Serbia; acquired Perfomatix to accelerate growth.2023: Expanded operations to Colombia and South Africa; secured new Fortune 500 partnerships; recognized by Great place to work.2024: Advanced AI, cloud, and analytics capabilities; broadened partnerships across retail and automotive sectors.2025: Achieved recognition in the Inc. Southeast Regionals and debuted on the Inc. 5000 list of America’s Fastest-Growing Companies, ranking #1320, placing VRIZE among the first 1000s of America’s fastest-growing businesses.Looking ahead, VRIZE is doubling down on investments in talent, technology, and global delivery capabilities to help enterprises navigate disruption and accelerate growth.About VRIZEFounded in 2020, VRIZE is a next-generation digital engineering firm delivering frictionless digital transformation for modern enterprises. With a rapidly growing team of 450+ professionals, VRIZE helps clients achieve scale and agility through services spanning platform consulting, digital customer experience, data analytics and AI, supply chain transformation, and quality engineering.For more information about VRIZE, visit www.vrize.com or connect with us on LinkedIn

