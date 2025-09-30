Smart Money Whispers™: New Initiative Aims to Tackle Family Financial Stress Through Early-Stage Education

SMART MONEY

Gregory Gooden, Author and Co-Founder, Leads Movement Toward Accessible Wealth-Building Tools for Everyday Families

SKOKIE, IL, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a time when rising family debt, economic uncertainty, and gaps in school-based financial education have left many households struggling to keep up, a new voice is cutting through the noise. Smart Money Whispers™, co-founded by personal finance author Gregory Gooden and his partner Rima Gooden, is an emerging initiative focused on making financial education accessible.The organization is anchored in the belief that building wealth starts with understanding, and understanding must begin early. Smart Money Whispers™ works with individuals and families to create strong financial foundations, offering clear guidance on budgeting, investing, debt reduction, and future planning.Gooden, who authored The Personal Finance Book, brings personal and professional experience to the table. With a strong background in personal finance and wealth-building strategies, he is widely recognized for his calm, judgment-free approach to what is often a stressful and shame-laden subject. The mission of Smart Money Whispers™ is both practical and personal. The founders speak openly about their own financial journeys, acknowledging the obstacles they faced as young adults navigating money without a roadmap.“We’re Rima and Gregory Gooden, the duo behind Smart Money Whispers™,” the founders said in a recent statement. “We started this company with one goal: To make personal finance real, relatable, and doable for everyday people like us. We help clients get out of debt, build wealth, talk openly about money, and set up their kids for success. We know what it’s like to feel behind with money. To grow up without the tools. To try and figure it out as adults—while juggling kids, work, and dreams for something better. That’s why Smart Money Whispers™ is a mission. It’s personal. And it’s built on the belief that wealth isn’t just for the wealthy. It’s for you.”This mission also extends to children and young adults. In the absence of formal financial education in most schools, the Goodens emphasize the importance of teaching financial literacy from an early age to break generational cycles of financial struggle.Smart Money Whispers™ offers a coaching, education, and community-driven support designed to demystify personal finance. Together, they help clients understand their savings strategies, build emergency funds, or make long-term decisions about retirement and wealth-building, the approach is grounded in trust and practicality.With its roots in lived experience and a firm grasp on the systemic issues surrounding financial education, Smart Money Whispers™ is a growing movement for change.About Rima and Gregory GoodenRima Gooden is known for her ability to help individuals move past financial overwhelm and into clarity and control. As a mother and lifelong learner, she is particularly focused on supporting the next generation with strong money habits from an early age.Gregory Gooden is a personal finance author and strategist with a commitment to financial empowerment, particularly within families and communities historically left out of traditional financial conversations. Known for his thoughtful and solution-oriented mindset, Gooden has helped numerous clients reframe their relationship with money and take actionable steps toward financial stability.

