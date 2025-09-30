Hustle & Thrive Receives Rave Reviews on Amazon, Inspiring Readers Across the Nation

Marion Forbes-Segree

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- To be dated– Since its debut, Hustle & Thrive: Turning Struggles into Success, the empowering new book by American business strategist and coach Marion Forbes-Segree, has been met with overwhelmingly positive feedback from readers on Amazon. Garnering numerous five-star reviews, the book has connected well with individuals seeking motivation and guidance through life’s challenges, solidifying its place as a must-read in the self-help and personal development space.Hustle & Thrive stands out for its honesty and actionable insights. Readers praise the book for its ability to provide both inspiration and practical tools to overcome personal and professional obstacles. Jasmine R., a recent reviewer, shared, “I’ve always struggled with self-doubt, but Hustle & Thrive actually made me stop and reflect. That’s what I needed. I’m finally starting to believe in myself again.” Other readers have echoed this sentiment, appreciating the balance between heartfelt storytelling and step-by-step guidance that encourages readers to take imperfect action toward their goals.Beyond the personal stories, reviewers highlight the book’s core themes of resilience, faith, and self-awareness as crucial to its success. Many say that Forbes-Segree’s candid discussion of her own setbacks and victories lends authenticity to her message, making readers feel understood and empowered. “The way Marion turns struggles into strength is truly inspiring,” wrote another reader. “This book is a roadmap for anyone feeling stuck or unsure about the next step.”Marion Forbes-Segree expressed heartfelt gratitude for the book’s reception: “I am deeply moved by how Hustle & Thrive is resonating with so many people. Writing this book was a personal journey, and to see it inspiring others to take chances and believe in themselves is the greatest reward. The positive response fuels my passion to continue empowering others through storytelling and strategic coaching.”As the book’s popularity continues to grow, Hustle & Thrive is proving to be a catalyst for transformation, affirming that with faith, resilience, and action, anyone can turn struggles into success.About the AuthorMarion Segree is a Jamaican-born American business strategist, coach, and founder of Marion Forbes Consulting. With a global perspective shaped by her immigrant journey and corporate leadership in IT, she now empowers professionals worldwide to reclaim their talents and build purpose-driven lives that transcend the corporate mold. A mother, grandmother, and legacy builder, Marion lives in Phoenix, Arizona, with her partner. Hustle & Thrive marks the beginning of her mission to inspire transformation through storytelling and impact.

