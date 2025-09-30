Atlantic Spine Center Cuts Delays in Workers’ Comp Spine Care

Atlantic Spine Center

WEST ORANGE, NJ, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Managing workers’ compensation claims is challenging enough without delays and missing paperwork. Atlantic Spine Center, an internationally recognized leader in minimally invasive and endoscopic spine surgery, set out to change that by creating a new standard. The center is making the process easier for adjusters and case managers by offering fast access to care, clear updates, and reliable results that support patients’ recovery and help them get back to normal life, including work, sooner.

“We understand how much time adjusters spend tracking down information,” said Kaixuan Liu, MD, PhD, founder of Atlantic Spine Center. “Our program is built to take that pressure off by making communication simple and consistent, while making sure patients get the care they need quickly.”

What Sets Atlantic Spine Center Apart for Adjusters

Fast Scheduling: New referrals are seen within 24-48 hours.

Efficient Communication: Same-day work status notes are sent directly to adjusters, case managers, and employers.

Guideline-Based Care: Evidence-based treatment aligned with ODG/ACOEM guidelines, reducing disputes and delays.

Cost-Effective Treatment: Outpatient and ASC-based procedures reduce overall claim costs.

Proven Outcomes: Patients recover faster and are able to return to daily activities, including work, sooner.

One Place for Complete Spine Care

Adjusters benefit from knowing their injured workers have access to the full spectrum of services at Atlantic Spine Center. This includes non-operative pain management, minimally invasive care, endoscopic spine surgery, advanced imaging coordination and diagnostics, outpatient surgery center access, and post-operative rehabilitation and follow-up. This means adjusters get one consistent point of contact, no longer needing to bounce between providers or wait on outside referrals. Patients also benefit from timely care, every step of the way.

The Value to Workers’ Compensation Programs

Atlantic Spine Center provides more than clinical excellence, they deliver less back-and-forth paperwork. From intake and pre-authorization to documentation and appeals, the center’s dedicated workers’ compensation process ensures adjusters have the information they need, when they need it. The collaborative approach with adjusters, case managers, and employers means fewer bottlenecks, lower costs, and better outcomes for everyone involved.

About Atlantic Spine Center

Atlantic Spine Center is internationally recognized for its expertise in minimally invasive and endoscopic spine surgery. By combining advanced care with strong communication practices, the center helps adjusters close claims more efficiently while supporting patients in their recovery.



