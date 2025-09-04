Atlantic Spine Center's Dr. Liu Presents Innovations in Endoscopic Spine Surgery at ISESS 2025

Kaixuan Liu, MD, PhD Dr. Liu speaking at the Opening Ceremony Dr. Liu presenting at ISESS

Dr. Liu of Atlantic Spine Center introduced new endoscopic decompression techniques at ISESS 2025, improving outcomes for back pain patients.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Atlantic Spine Center's founder, Dr. Kaixuan Liu, MD, PhD, shared new advances in endoscopic spine surgery at the International Society for Endoscopic Spine Surgery (ISESS) 2025 in Guangzhou, China.

His presentation, “Transforaminal Endoscopic Decompression of Lumbar Spinal Nerve Roots,” introduced minimally invasive techniques designed to deliver faster recovery, fewer complications, and better outcomes for patients with chronic low back pain and lumbar radiculopathy.

Addressing a Global Health Crisis

Low back pain is the leading cause of disability worldwide, affecting 619 million people in 2020 and projected to rise to 843 million by 2050. Lumbar radiculopathy, a frequent cause of debilitating pain, impacts 3–5% of the general population and often results from nerve root compression at the L4-L5 and L5-S1 levels.

Breakthroughs in Minimally Invasive Care

During his talk, Dr. Liu highlighted the clinical advantages of transforaminal endoscopic decompression, a technique that relieves compressed nerves while minimizing damage to surrounding tissues. Studies presented showed that compared to traditional open or microdiscectomy procedures, endoscopic surgery offers:

•Lower complication rates (5.5% vs. 10.4%)

•Recovery up to four times faster

•Less blood loss and shorter hospital stays

•Improved pain relief and function outcomes

Real-World Results

Dr. Liu presented multiple case studies, including patients with disc herniations, degenerative foraminal stenosis, spondylolisthesis, and post-laminectomy syndrome. In each case, transforaminal endoscopic decompression resulted in restored mobility, reduced pain, and enhanced quality of life, even among patients who had exhausted conservative treatments such as physical therapy, pain management, and injections.

A Paradigm Shift in Spine Surgery

“Mastering endoscopic techniques is no longer optional, it is an ethical practice,” said Dr. Liu during his presentation. “With lower complication rates, faster recovery, and strong patient preference, endoscopic decompression should be recognized as the new standard of care for lumbar radiculopathy.”

About Dr. Kaixuan Liu

Dr. Liu is the founder of Atlantic Spine Center, located in New York City and New Jersey, and a recognized global leader in minimally invasive and endoscopic spine surgery. He has pioneered advanced surgical approaches and educated surgeons internationally, helping expand access to next-generation spine care.

About Atlantic Spine Center

Atlantic Spine Center is a premier medical practice dedicated to minimally invasive treatments for back and neck conditions. With a strong commitment to innovation, research, and patient care, the center continues to advance solutions that improve outcomes and quality of life for patients worldwide. www.atlanticspinecenter.com

Transforaminal Decompression of the Traversing Nerve Route L5 at L4-5 → https://vimeo.com/1114943643

Transforaminal Endoscopic Decompression of the L4 Nerve Route (at L4-5) → https://vimeo.com/1114943953

Transforaminal Decompression of the Traversing Nerve Route L5 at L4-5

