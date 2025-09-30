America is Back in Business: Record U.S. Contracts Won Globally Under Trump Administration

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Tuesday, September 30, 2025

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, the U.S. Department of Commerce’s International Trade Administration announced record American contract wins with foreign government buyers thanks to U.S. Government advocacy in the first nine months of the Trump Administration. These record achievements include 98 signed contracts worth $170 billion for U.S. workers and industry, with Made-in-USA exports of $144 billion and 589,000 U.S. jobs supported.

The record $170 billion in contracts signed with foreign government buyers so far in 2025 vastly surpasses the $12 billion in contracts signed during the same period in 2021. American companies won deals during the first nine months of Trump Administration at more than 14 times the value of contracts signed over the same period in 2021 under the Biden Administration.

View the full 2025 Record Deals infographic here.

“The record-breaking U.S. business wins under President Trump’s leadership reflects an unwavering commitment to rebuilding U.S. industry for the American worker,” said U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick. “With record business deals abroad, America is strong again, and together with the American worker, President Trump is transforming the U.S. economy, rebalancing our global trade, and restoring America’s place in the world.”

“In the first nine months of the Trump Administration, ITA advocacy has worked tirelessly to win contracts to support hundreds of thousands of American jobs,” said Under Secretary of Commerce William Kimmitt. “We will continue to be an unrelenting advocate around the world in support of American workers.”

U.S. business wins secured under the Trump Administration in 2025 include:

A massive $153 billion in signed Aerospace and Defense sector contracts, keeping the U.S. industrial base strong

Approximately $5 billion in deals signed that strengthen U.S. energy security, specifically in the Civil Nuclear and Oil and Gas sectors, boosting demand for U.S. energy and technology

Over $800 million for contracts signed in the Information Technology sector, overcoming the competition to defend and advance American technology leadership

More than $600 million for contracts won in the Safety and Security equipment sector, countering foreign adversaries’ unfair tactics and untrusted technology

ITA’s Advocacy Center currently has more than 1,300 active U.S. advocacy cases valued at $1.7 trillion, including 220 cases valued over $1 billion and 29 cases valued over $10 billion. These projects have a total U.S. export value of $1 trillion, which would support 4.2 million American jobs. In the second quarter of 2025, companies applied for advocacy support at the highest rate since the first Trump Administration.

The Advocacy Center was established in 1993 to support U.S. companies facing unfair competition, particularly in foreign government procurements. Its mission, working alongside the U.S. Commercial Service’s domestic and global network, is to ensure American firms are evaluated based on the merits of their proposals and not disadvantaged by state subsidies, coercive financing, or anti-competitive practices.

Learn more about U.S. Government Advocacy here.



About the International Trade Administration

The International Trade Administration (ITA) at the U.S. Department of Commerce is the premier U.S. Government resource for American companies competing in the global marketplace. Operating in more than 100 U.S. locations and 80 markets worldwide, ITA promotes trade and investment, assists U.S. businesses and workers to export and expand globally, and ensures fair trade and compliance by enforcing U.S. trade laws and agreements. For more information on ITA, visit www.trade.gov.