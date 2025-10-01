For Farmers Movement Opens Nominations for Annual Farmer Grants

For Farmers Movement opens nominations for 2025 grants to support small farms. Nominate a farmer by Oct. 31 at forfarmersmovement.com.

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The For Farmers Movement , an organization dedicated to supporting small and mid-sized farms across the country, has officially opened nominations a week early for its annual grant program. Nominations can be made through the For Farmers Movement website through October 31, 2025. Grants to 100 farmers will be announced on December 3, 2025.The grant program provides direct support to farmers, helping them repair equipment, recover from storms or other losses, expand operations, and keep their land productive. Nominating a local farmer is an easy way for community members to recognize their hard work while contributing to the survival and growth of small farms.The For Farmers Movement is based on the one belief that if people understood better what farmers do to put food on the table and the positive impact they have on our communities, environment, and economy, they’d want to invest in and support those farmers. The Movement is made up of eaters, farmers, chefs, and everyday people who believe that when farmers thrive, we all thrive.“Supporting local farmers doesn’t have to be complicated,” notes For Farmers Movement Founder, Dana DiPrima. “For Farmers offers several easy ways to support your local farmers - by nominating them for high-impact grants, fulfilling a wish from a farmer wish list, and even by donating just a $1 dollar to support a grant. Every action at For Farmers has a big impact.”Since 2022, the movement has awarded 190 grants across 46 states, making a tangible difference in the lives of farmers and the communities they serve. Farmer grants typically range from $500 to $3,000 (for collaborations). Grants fund repairs, infrastructure, equipment, tools, projects, recovery, and innovations that make a huge impact in the daily lives and productivity of these farmers.This year, for the first time, ten or more farmers who are selected for a grant will be invited to apply for a $10,000 farm grant that demonstrates the potential for significant impact to the farm and the community.Visit https://www.forfarmersmovement.com/ to nominate a farmer, or learn more about the For Farmers Movement.For interviews, press passes, or high-res images, please contact Katie Riess at katie@ktmediastrategies.com####About The For Farmers Movement:The For Farmers Movement is dedicated to supporting small and mid-sized American farmers by forging a deeper connection with consumers, sharing farmer stories, dispelling myths, and awarding high-impact grants.For Farmers connects you with your farmers because they are the backbone of our food systems and communities, the key to a healthier environment and stronger local and regional economies. At For Farmers, we believe that it’s important for our small farmers to feel seen and appreciated by their communities.Through grants, gratitude, and an increased awareness of the challenges farmers face, For Farmers aims to support farmers in what they do best: tending the land and animals, feeding us, and fueling our communities, and our economies.

