Sustainable Sustainability Calls on CEOs and Leaders To Become Stewards of Humanity to Marry Profit With Purpose

Rajeev Peshawaria, Author of Sustainable Sustainability Sustainable Sustainability

To address rampant environmental and societal challenges, ESG must be upgraded to ESL, where the ‘L’ stands for Steward Leadership.

Our global response to Covid-19 proved we can act quickly and in unison. But are we capable of the same urgency when the threat is not perceived as pressing or extensive?” — Rajeev Peshawaria