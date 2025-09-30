RELEASE: REAL ESTATE BRANCH LAUNCHES NEW ONLINE EXPRESS CHANGE BROKER REQUEST SYSTEM

PVL Posted on Sep 30, 2025 in News Releases

REAL ESTATE BRANCH LAUNCHES NEW ONLINE EXPRESS CHANGE BROKER REQUEST SYSTEM

September 30, 2025

HONOLULU — The state of Hawai‘i Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs (DCCA) Real Estate Branch announces the official launch of the Online Express Change Broker Request (ECBR), an enhanced digital service for Hawai‘i real estate licensees. Launched on August 1, 2025, this new functionality allows real estate licensees to complete change broker requests entirely online, offering a faster and more efficient alternative to the previous manual process.

Historically, a change broker request required printing forms, collecting signatures, submitting physical documents and a processing wait time of up to 45 business days for the change to be finalized. The new ECBR system eliminates these delays by enabling licensees to initiate and complete a change broker request directly through their MyPVL account. Once submitted, both the releasing and hiring broker will receive automatic email notifications, allowing them to review and confirm the change requested by the licensee without the need for paper forms or manual signatures.

The process is designed to be straightforward: licensees verify their current affiliated license information, confirm their email address and select their new broker/brokerage from a system-generated list. Upon approval, the change is reflected immediately in the licensee’s record and the public license search. In many cases, the change may be finalized within one business day, provided that both brokers respond promptly.

This new upgrade reflects the department’s continued commitment to streamlining licensing operations and providing user-friendly, accessible services. The ECBR system is intended to enhance operational efficiency by allowing 24/7 access to submissions, reducing the administrative burden and eliminating unnecessary delays, benefitting both licensees and brokers from real-time status updates and improved transparency throughout the process.

To initiate the ECBR, licensees may log in to their MyPVL account at mypvl.dcca.hawaii.gov, select the “Change Broker Request” option on their Real Estate license page, then follow the step-by-step instructions. For further guidance, frequently asked questions and tips for smooth processing, please visit the ECBR Information Page at: https://cca.hawaii.gov/reb/real_ed/gen_info/ecbr/.

The Real Estate Branch of the DCCA Professional and Vocational Licensing Division supports the Real Estate Commission in carrying out its responsibilities related to the education, licensure and regulation of real estate licensees, as well as the registration of condominium projects, associations, managing agents and condominium hotel operators. The branch also manages court interventions involving the Real Estate Recovery Fund.

For additional information on the DCCA Real Estate Branch, please visit www.hawaii.gov/hirec .

