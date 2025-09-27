RELEASE: FREE ONLINE TOOL HELPS CONSUMERS CLAIM LIFE INSURANCE BENEFITS
STATE OF HAWAIʻI
KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI
JOSH GREEN, M.D.
GOVERNOR
KE KIAʻĀINA
DEPARTMENT OF COMMERCE AND CONSUMER AFFAIRS
KA ʻOIHANA PILI KĀLEPA
NADINE Y. ANDO
DIRECTOR
KA LUNA HOʻOKELE
SCOTT K. SAIKI
INSURANCE COMMISSIONER
FREE ONLINE TOOL HELPS CONSUMERS CLAIM LIFE INSURANCE BENEFITS
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
September 26, 2025
HONOLULU — In honor of Life Insurance Awareness Month, the Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs Insurance Division highlights a free service that helps consumers find their deceased loved one’s life insurance policies and annuity contracts online.
Every year, millions of dollars in life insurance benefits remain unclaimed. Sometimes, beneficiaries can’t find their deceased relative’s policies or, in some cases, may not even know the policies exist. The National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) created the Life Insurance Policy Locator to resolve this issue. If a policy is found and the requester is a named beneficiary, the life insurance or annuity company will contact them directly.
“The loss of a loved one can create a heavy financial burden on families,” said Insurance Commissioner Scott Saiki. “But life insurance is meant to ease that burden. Using this tool can help ensure those benefits are rightfully received.”
Through use of the Life Insurance Policy Locator, $5.7 million in benefits from over 234 policies have been recovered and returned to Hawaiʻi residents in the first half of 2025.
Access the Life Insurance Policy Locator on the NAIC website at https://eapps.naic.org/life-policy-locator/.
Consumers with questions about life insurance or this tool can contact the division at 808-586-2790. Other useful resources can be found on the Insurance Division website at https://cca.hawaii.gov/ins.
The Hawaiʻi Insurance Division regulates the Hawaiʻi insurance industry, issues licenses; examines the fiscal condition of Hawaiʻi-based companies; reviews rate and policy filings; and investigates insurance-related complaints.
