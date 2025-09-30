DBEDT E-newsletter – September 2025

Aloha kākou, September has been a month of connection, collaboration, and forward momentum for Hawai‘i’s economy. From food security to technology, planning, and tourism, the work of DBEDT and our partners continues to build resilience and opportunity for our communities. Food security remains both a moral imperative and an economic priority. By treating food infrastructure as core economic infrastructure, we are strengthening Hawai‘i’s ability to feed itself while creating new revenue for farmers, reducing waste, and preparing a future-ready workforce. This month also highlighted the strength of Hawai‘i’s innovation economy. The Hawai‘i AI and Cloud Innovation Summit and Honolulu Tech Week showcased how collaboration and responsible technology adoption are shaping our state’s digital future. Similarly, the Hawai‘i Tourism Conference and HCPO Conference underscored the importance of balancing economic growth with cultural stewardship and sustainability. Across every sector, we see that Hawai‘i’s future depends on working together. By investing in infrastructure, innovation, and collaboration, we are laying the foundation for an economy that is resilient, inclusive, and uniquely our own. Me ke aloha,

James Kunane Tokioka Linking Economic Growth to Food Security DBEDT recently participated in a site visit to the Boulder Valley School District Central Kitchen (pictured above) Food security in Hawai‘i is more than an agricultural issue—it’s an economic one. Ensuring a reliable supply of local food depends on the infrastructure that allows it to be grown, processed, stored, and distributed sustainably. At DBEDT, we view food infrastructure as core economic infrastructure. Farmers and food entrepreneurs often face barriers such as limited processing capacity, cold storage, distribution, and reliable contracts. Addressing these gaps strengthens food security while supporting workforce readiness and economic resilience. Our work is showing up across the state: Shared-use facilities: Planning and funding centers for cold storage, milling, slaughter, and packaging that reduce costs for small producers and open scalable markets like school meals and exports.

DOE Regional Kitchens: Partnering with the Department of Education and the Agribusiness Development Corporation to source local ingredients for keiki meals, creating steady demand and stable contracts for farmers.

Scaling and off-grade use: Funding facilities that turn surplus or off-grade crops into meals, value-added goods, and marketable exports, reducing waste and increasing revenue. This work connects directly to broader goals: creating new revenue for Hawai‘i farmers, reducing reliance on imports, improving child nutrition, generating small businesses, training a future-ready workforce, and strengthening resilience to climate and economic shifts. Food security is both a moral imperative and an economic opportunity. By investing in infrastructure that helps local producers bring Hawai‘i-grown products to market, we are building an economy that feeds itself and grows with purpose. Mahalo for supporting this shared effort to invest in Hawai‘i’s people, ideas, and economic growth. DBEDT Forecast Shows Stable Growth, Recovery by 2027 DBEDT’s third quarter report projects Hawai‘i’s economy will expand by 1.3 percent in 2025 and 1.4 percent in 2026, with stronger recovery expected beginning in 2027. By 2028, growth is forecast to reach 1.8 percent as inflation pressures ease. Construction, health care, and professional services continue to provide stability, while tourism moves forward on a slower but steady path. Hawai‘i’s labor market remains among the strongest in the nation, supported by continued job gains and low unemployment. While global uncertainty and tariffs may weigh on near-term growth, the report emphasizes Hawai‘i’s resilient economic foundation and the stability offered by its diverse industries. Summit Showcases Real-World AI in Action Across Hawai‘i Nearly 500 participants filled the Hawai‘i Convention Center on September 10 for the 4th Annual Hawai‘i AI and Cloud Innovation Summit, hosted by DBEDT in partnership with Google Public Sector and the TRUE Initiative. The one-day event brought together state and county leaders, educators, entrepreneurs, and industry experts to explore how AI and cloud technologies are already being used across Hawai‘i, from improving permitting and emergency response to strengthening cybersecurity and streamlining procurement. Opening keynotes highlighted the importance of responsible innovation, while afternoon breakout sessions offered hands-on insights into workforce development, secure operations, and public-private collaboration. Throughout the day, speakers emphasized the need for continued coordination, practical implementation, and equity in technology adoption. As momentum builds around Hawai‘i’s digital transformation, the summit served as both a checkpoint and a catalyst—showing what’s possible when technology is rooted in real community needs. Honolulu Tech Week Showcases Hawai‘i’s Innovation Community Photo courtesy of HTDC Honolulu Tech Week opened with strong momentum and community pride, drawing more than 3,000 participants across 20+ venues for 50+ events. From morning coffees and mixers to panels, fireside chats, and product launches, the week brought together founders, student engineers, executives, investors, content creators, and global partners to celebrate and advance Hawai‘i’s innovation story. More than 40 community organizations and partners from the public and private sectors contributed to the effort. HTDC hosted Hawai‘i’s Waves of Innovation on Sept. 5, a pre-event focused on sector-specific opportunities in aerospace, energy, healthcare, and ocean tech. HTDC also convened the community for a session in its Charting Hawai‘i’s Tech Future workshop series, aligning ecosystem builders on priorities and laying the groundwork for coordinated advocacy leading into the 2026 Legislative session. Throughout the week, one theme stood out: Hawai‘i’s innovation economy thrives on collaboration. Honolulu Tech Week was a reminder that the state’s future in technology will be shaped by collective effort and shared commitment to building a resilient, future-ready Hawai‘i. 2025 Hawai‘i Tourism Conference Brings Industry Together Photo credit: Maui Hotel & Lodging Association Around 600 tourism leaders, policymakers, and community partners gathered September 22–23 at the Hawai‘i Convention Center for the 2025 Hawai‘i Tourism Conference. The two-day event featured global and local voices on the future of Hawai‘i’s visitor industry, highlighting opportunities to strengthen the economy while protecting cultural and natural resources. Keynote speaker Karl Burrows of Tourism New Zealand opened the conference with insights on indigenous perspectives in tourism. Breakout sessions explored topics ranging from artificial intelligence in travel and social media trends to destination management action plans and sustainable practices in cruise travel, lodging, and outdoor recreation. Day two highlighted data-driven market insights for 2026, including brand marketing strategies for key international and U.S. markets. Panels also addressed intellectual property protection and the growing role of sports in building Hawai‘i’s brand. The conference included the induction of five industry leaders into the Hawai‘i Hospitality Hall of Fame, honoring their lasting contributions to the visitor industry. Mahalo to all who attended and contributed to shaping the future of tourism in Hawai‘i. Hawai‘i Pavilion Showcases Local Products at Tokyo International Gift Show DBEDT’s Business Development & Support Division coordinated the Hawai‘i Pavilion at the 2025 Tokyo International Gift Show (TIGS), held September 3–5, which featured 30 Hawai‘i-based companies presenting products ranging from coffee, artisanal sunscreen, and Aloha shirts to handcrafted koa wood pens, gourmet foods, craft spirits, wines, and locally grown teas. The event gave Hawai‘i businesses an opportunity to connect with global buyers, expand international reach, and generate new business opportunities. Strong interest from attendees reinforced the global demand for Hawai‘i-made products and set the stage for continued growth at TIGS 2026. 2025 HCPO Conference Focuses on Resilience and Hawai‘i’s Future The 2025 Hawai‘i Congress of Planning Officials (HCPO) Conference, hosted by the Office of Planning and Sustainable Development, brought together planners and community leaders to explore how resilience in planning can increase affordability, protect natural and cultural resources, and prepare the state for a changing future. The program opened August 27 with six mobile workshops across O‘ahu, from Waikīkī Beach to Punalu‘u, offering hands-on perspectives on planning challenges and solutions. On August 28, Lt. Governor Sylvia Luke welcomed attendees, followed by a keynote from American Planning Association President Sue Schwartz. Breakout sessions covered a wide range of issues, including housing, transportation, coastal flooding, wildfire prevention, water, infrastructure financing, and community empowerment. The conference concluded with five post-conference trainings, giving attendees practical tools in ArcGIS Urban, StoryMaps, cultural resource management, facilitation, and AICP exam preparation. Over three days, HCPO 2025 underscored the importance of collaboration and thoughtful design in shaping a resilient and sustainable Hawai‘i. New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District Executes Key Agreements NASED project rendering courtesy of Aloha Hālawa District Partners The New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District (NASED) project has reached a major milestone with the execution of two foundational agreements with Aloha Hālawa District Partners (AHDP), officially launching the redevelopment of the Aloha Stadium site. The Stadium Development and Operation Agreement authorizes AHDP to dismantle the existing stadium and design, build, operate, and maintain a new, state-of-the-art facility. Dismantling is scheduled for completion by July 2026, with the new stadium projected to open in March 2029. AHDP will operate and maintain the stadium for 30 years before returning it to the state. The Initial Ground Lease grants AHDP access to begin work on the site, aligning with the stadium’s delivery timeline. Senate Committee Visits Lāna‘i to Discuss Sustainability and Economic Growth Photo courtesy of Hawai‘i Senate Majority The Senate Ways and Means Committee traveled to Lāna‘i on September 8 to hear updates on economic development and sustainability efforts from DBEDT, the Agribusiness Development Corporation (ADC), and Pūlama Lāna‘i. During the visit, Pūlama Lāna‘i shared how its projects are advancing cultural preservation and creating economic opportunities for the island. ADC highlighted food security and agricultural innovation as cornerstones of sustainability, while DBEDT underscored the importance of connecting housing, tourism, and workforce development to strengthen rural communities. Senators noted that integrating these priorities is key to helping residents remain in their communities with greater security. The visit reaffirmed the Legislature’s commitment to supporting initiatives that promote long-term resilience and sustainable growth across Hawai‘i. Oysters and Innovation: Partnerships Driving Aquaculture at HOST Park DBEDT Director James Kunane Tokioka (left), Jamestown Seafoods General Manager Nathan Tsao (middle) and NELHA Executive Director Riley Saito (right) during a recent site visit

Photo credit: Laurence Sombardier In the waters of HOST Park at NELHA, two pioneering companies are shaping the future of sustainable aquaculture. Jamestown Seafoods, majority-owned by the Jamestown S’Klallam Tribe, produces 50–60 million oysters annually in Kona, supplying more than 75% of the West Coast market. Working alongside them, Pacific Hybreed leads cutting-edge genetics research to develop oyster strains resilient to climate change, ocean acidification, and disease. Together, these partners demonstrate how HOST Park fosters open collaboration. Access to deep seawater, year-round sunlight, and NELHA’s strong support system allows them to build not only a reliable food source but also a legacy of innovation, sustainability, and aloha for future generations. HTA Community Input Sessions for Destination Management Action Plans - Share your manaʻo (input) on strategically managing tourism to inform the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority Destination Management Action Plans. These in-person events are intended to hear from community members on priorities for destination management, visitor hotspots, and possible collaborative action to mitigate visitor pressures. October 1-2, 2025: Hawaiʻi Island

October 7, 2025: Molokaʻi

October 9, 2025: Lānaʻi For more on DBEDT and its divisions and attached agencies, please visit dbedt.hawaii.gov Below are links to more news from DBEDT’s core divisions, attached agencies and related programs:

